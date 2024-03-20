Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone 'Cheap ki dukaan, cheap girl'





Mumbai: While the on-screen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is adored by fans, their off-screen chemistry has always been a topic of interest. Recently, an old video resurfaced on Reddit, capturing a playful banter between the two actors while promoting their 2015 film Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In this candid moment, Ranbir Kapoor called Deepika a cheap girl. Viral video of Ranbir Kapoor In a chat with Zoom TV, Ranbir cheekily said, “A big and cheap girl has moved into Deepika's room.” You know, you can really say naughty things with her. You can be very cheeky with her and she responds very well. Shell responded more brazenly. If you finger her, she won't fuck. She will be more tactful. She's not the kind of girl we're going to tease and she's going to make us laugh a lot. She came back. Deepika, seemingly surprised and sharing a laugh, asked: How cheap would you be to me? To which Ranbir replied, I can't be in front of the camera. But I tell you, it's cheap bhara hua hai. Cheap ki dukaan hai yeah. A light moment This light-hearted exchange highlights the comfortable relationship between the two stars. Ranbir's candid remarks and Deepika's witty comeback add to the charm of their friendship. It's evident that their chemistry extends beyond the screen, making them a beloved couple in fans' hearts. Internet users' reactions What's next for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone? After enjoying the box office success of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's epic film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, Ranbir has signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. And Deepika has completed all her planned work commitments. Currently, in her first trimester, Deepika is getting enough rest and spending quality time with her family. She also decided not to attend the promotional events of her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD which is scheduled to release on May 9, 2024.

