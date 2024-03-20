



Agent 007, aka James Bond, may soon change his number to 018 – believed to represent life and luck in Judaism – as British Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of the iconic super-spy . According to the British newspaper The sunTaylor-Johnson, best known for his role in Kick ass franchise, had the chance to succeed Daniel Craig, who currently plays MI6's most famous fictional agent. The character of Bond was created by novelist Ian Fleming and has been depicted on screen in dozens of films for over 60 years. Previous James Bond actors include Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. According to The sunEon Productions, which makes the Bind films, will begin filming the final film this year. He quotes a source as saying: “Bind That's Aaron's job, if he wants to take it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response. As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement. Taylor-Johnson's comments on the role The newspaper also quoted Taylor-Johnson as saying last week: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in this role. I take that as a great compliment. Photo of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kick-Ass 2. (credit: UNIVERSAL CITY STUDIOS/COURTESY OF OUI) The 33-year-old actor began his career when he was a child. In addition to Kick ass franchise, he is known for his role as a drifter in Nocturnal animals, for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also played the role of young John Lennon in Nowhere Boydirected by his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson. Many see Bond as the epitome of cool. The character, often dressed in a tuxedo, is famous for his romances with beautiful women, driving fast cars, death-defying stunts and shaking-not-stirring martinis. The following Bind the film was delayed due to Hollywood strikes last year.

