Entertainment
Why Kyle Kinane, Voice of Comedy Central, left Hollywood behind
When Kyle Kinane's shaved face appears on Zoom, it's genuinely disorienting to see him without the iconic beard that has become his comedy brand over the past 15 years. My God, I hate brands so much, he said. I love nothing more than blowing up my personal brands.
In this episode of Podcast The Last Laugh, Kinane talks about his decision to leave Los Angeles for Portland after losing his coveted role as the official voice of Comedy Central, and why he no longer feels like he needs the corporate structure that has kept so many his fellow comedians attached to the center of the entertainment industry. He also explains why his comedy seems to appeal to both sides of the political aisle, for better or worse, and why he has no respect for any comedian who embellishes the truth on stage in an attempt to gain sympathy.
At the start of his new one-hour special Dirty nap (available now for stream or download), Kinane describes himself to the audience by saying: He looks like a jagoff but he talks about his feelings. This more or less sums up the contradictory personality he has developed over the past two decades.
The bearded, schlubby guy with the receding hairline was Dungeons & Dragons' alt-comedy guy until January 6, then he literally took a sharp right turn, Kinane jokes about his appearance. Now I'm just a pair of wraparound sunglasses away from using words like tyranny in casual conversation.
The fact that he looks like a guy who might have stormed the Capitol and deliberately fled Hollywood during the pandemic means he could be claimed by the right, but Kinane says he'd rather not be associated with a faction politics and jokes that he might start wearing Satanic Temple T-shirts to avoid confusion.
There's a part of him that still misses Los Angeles, but he felt the need to get out in order to fully identify with the people who come to see him play on the road. As an actor, you're really locked into your environment, Kinane explains. Everyone in New York jokes about the subway. Everyone in Los Angeles jokes about auditions. And we sometimes forget that there is a whole country between these two cities.
Unlike many stand-up comics, Kinane never sought film or television roles. Driving to auditions was never something I wanted to do, he says. Every now and then something would happen and I didn't take it too seriously. I wouldn't prepare for it. I'd just be pissed that it was across town during rush hour, and I know I wouldn't understand.
Instead, he focused on being the best touring comedian he could be. I know it's not the path to superstardom, or so he says, acknowledging how much the stand-up scene has changed since he started in the late '90s. Which is really important to me , it's a professional life [balance]. This whole culture of hustle, as if you have to sacrifice your entire existence to succeed? I don't subscribe to this idea of success. Your life belongs to you, it does not belong to an industry.
He was at what he describes as the first peak of his career. Maybe there will be another one coming, I don't know around 2010, right after its first hour comes out. Death of the Party, when someone from Comedy Central asked him to come read some promos into a microphone. Kinane says the network never gave him a contract, but just kept bringing him back week after week and year after year to be the guy who tells viewers what's next on Comedy Central.
My expectations were immediately set, he says. He remembers thinking: You have this, you won't have it forever, but you have it for now, so be grateful. Before Kinane, the job belonged to magician Penn Jillette, of Penn & Teller fame. I don't want to steal anyone's work, but I think he's probably okay, Kinane thought at the time. I think he has like a mansion in Vegas or something.
The position remained stable for nearly a decade, until his actor friends told him they were booking auditions to replace him. I lost it as I had it, he jokes. Luckily I didn't spend that money because I knew it wouldn't last forever.
Kinane ended up being replaced in 2019 by comedian David Gborie. At least the guy who took the job is my friend and he's great, he said generously. It came into my life this way, it left my life this way, I spent 10 years doing it. It was a weird, silly thing that I didn't try, and so I'm grateful for it. The descent I would have liked to be a little more graceful. Ten years and then you're going to start ignoring someone? It's a bit of composure. But damn, man, if I can't handle composure, I shouldn't be in show business. Which I don't really do, I just do stand-up.
Since Kinane was fired four years ago, Comedy Central has seen a slight decline in viewership and cultural footprint, although it doesn't take credit for it. With the rise of Netflix (and, to a lesser extent, Max, Amazon, and YouTube) as the go-to destination for stand-up specials, why exactly has Comedy Central fallen by the wayside?
If I had answers like that, I wouldn't be talking to you from a basement in Portland, Kinane replies with a laugh.
As for his own career, Kinane has released specials more or less independently in recent years. But it's not because he turned down big streamers. No one knocks on my door, he admits. Netflix is not like, you know, what we need is another guy with a beard.
Describing Netflix as a technology company masquerading as an entertainment company, Kinane says he can't blame them for putting profits ahead of creativity. That's what companies do. So I can't be upset about it. They don't do it for the love of art.
Realizing what he's done, Kinane quickly adds, “Anyway, if Netflix is listening, I've got another hour on deck.”
Listen to the episode now and follow The Last Laugh on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Googleor wherever you get your podcasts to be the first to hear new episodes when they release every Wednesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/why-kyle-kinane-voice-of-comedy-central-left-hollywood-behind
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labor selects Gogglebox star, 26, to take on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden | Politics | News
- Why Kyle Kinane, Voice of Comedy Central, left Hollywood behind
- Fieldings and Mouton are playing well in Bama
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in anticipation of a decision on Federal Reserve rates
- China is raising the bar in the hunt for foreign investment and high-tech companies, but will Beijing continue its actions?
- President Joko Widodo inaugurates Singkawang Airport in West Kalimantan
- Disabling Cyber Attacks Hit Critical U.S. Water Systems, White House Warns
- Can e-cigarettes cause changes in our cells?
- Jewish actor proposed to play James Bond in popular franchise
- SKIMS spotlights college basketball players in latest campaign
- Donald Trump's anti-Semitism is not the way to win over Jewish voters
- Kuwait joins as Lebanon hosts prestigious table tennis tournament – ARAB TIMES