Why Kyle Kinane, Voice of Comedy Central, left Hollywood behind

When Kyle Kinane's shaved face appears on Zoom, it's genuinely disorienting to see him without the iconic beard that has become his comedy brand over the past 15 years. My God, I hate brands so much, he said. I love nothing more than blowing up my personal brands.

In this episode of Podcast The Last Laugh, Kinane talks about his decision to leave Los Angeles for Portland after losing his coveted role as the official voice of Comedy Central, and why he no longer feels like he needs the corporate structure that has kept so many his fellow comedians attached to the center of the entertainment industry. He also explains why his comedy seems to appeal to both sides of the political aisle, for better or worse, and why he has no respect for any comedian who embellishes the truth on stage in an attempt to gain sympathy.

At the start of his new one-hour special Dirty nap (available now for stream or download), Kinane describes himself to the audience by saying: He looks like a jagoff but he talks about his feelings. This more or less sums up the contradictory personality he has developed over the past two decades.

The bearded, schlubby guy with the receding hairline was Dungeons & Dragons' alt-comedy guy until January 6, then he literally took a sharp right turn, Kinane jokes about his appearance. Now I'm just a pair of wraparound sunglasses away from using words like tyranny in casual conversation.

The fact that he looks like a guy who might have stormed the Capitol and deliberately fled Hollywood during the pandemic means he could be claimed by the right, but Kinane says he'd rather not be associated with a faction politics and jokes that he might start wearing Satanic Temple T-shirts to avoid confusion.

There's a part of him that still misses Los Angeles, but he felt the need to get out in order to fully identify with the people who come to see him play on the road. As an actor, you're really locked into your environment, Kinane explains. Everyone in New York jokes about the subway. Everyone in Los Angeles jokes about auditions. And we sometimes forget that there is a whole country between these two cities.

Unlike many stand-up comics, Kinane never sought film or television roles. Driving to auditions was never something I wanted to do, he says. Every now and then something would happen and I didn't take it too seriously. I wouldn't prepare for it. I'd just be pissed that it was across town during rush hour, and I know I wouldn't understand.

Instead, he focused on being the best touring comedian he could be. I know it's not the path to superstardom, or so he says, acknowledging how much the stand-up scene has changed since he started in the late '90s. Which is really important to me , it's a professional life [balance]. This whole culture of hustle, as if you have to sacrifice your entire existence to succeed? I don't subscribe to this idea of ​​success. Your life belongs to you, it does not belong to an industry.

He was at what he describes as the first peak of his career. Maybe there will be another one coming, I don't know around 2010, right after its first hour comes out. Death of the Party, when someone from Comedy Central asked him to come read some promos into a microphone. Kinane says the network never gave him a contract, but just kept bringing him back week after week and year after year to be the guy who tells viewers what's next on Comedy Central.

My expectations were immediately set, he says. He remembers thinking: You have this, you won't have it forever, but you have it for now, so be grateful. Before Kinane, the job belonged to magician Penn Jillette, of Penn & Teller fame. I don't want to steal anyone's work, but I think he's probably okay, Kinane thought at the time. I think he has like a mansion in Vegas or something.

The position remained stable for nearly a decade, until his actor friends told him they were booking auditions to replace him. I lost it as I had it, he jokes. Luckily I didn't spend that money because I knew it wouldn't last forever.

Kinane ended up being replaced in 2019 by comedian David Gborie. At least the guy who took the job is my friend and he's great, he said generously. It came into my life this way, it left my life this way, I spent 10 years doing it. It was a weird, silly thing that I didn't try, and so I'm grateful for it. The descent I would have liked to be a little more graceful. Ten years and then you're going to start ignoring someone? It's a bit of composure. But damn, man, if I can't handle composure, I shouldn't be in show business. Which I don't really do, I just do stand-up.

Since Kinane was fired four years ago, Comedy Central has seen a slight decline in viewership and cultural footprint, although it doesn't take credit for it. With the rise of Netflix (and, to a lesser extent, Max, Amazon, and YouTube) as the go-to destination for stand-up specials, why exactly has Comedy Central fallen by the wayside?

If I had answers like that, I wouldn't be talking to you from a basement in Portland, Kinane replies with a laugh.

As for his own career, Kinane has released specials more or less independently in recent years. But it's not because he turned down big streamers. No one knocks on my door, he admits. Netflix is ​​not like, you know, what we need is another guy with a beard.

Describing Netflix as a technology company masquerading as an entertainment company, Kinane says he can't blame them for putting profits ahead of creativity. That's what companies do. So I can't be upset about it. They don't do it for the love of art.

Realizing what he's done, Kinane quickly adds, “Anyway, if Netflix is ​​listening, I've got another hour on deck.”

Listen to the episode now and follow The Last Laugh on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Googleor wherever you get your podcasts to be the first to hear new episodes when they release every Wednesday.