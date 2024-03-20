Vicky Kaushal says Dunki left him to die in Shah Rukh Khan's arms, talks about his marriage to Katrina Kaif: Bhaag khul gaye | bollywood news





Everyone who has shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan will say that their experience working with the star was both memorable and full of learning. And it was no different for Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen making an appearance in Dunki. In the teaser of the upcoming episode of #NoFilterNeha, sharing her big SRK moment, a grateful Vicky exclaimed, “We did a drunken scene, humne saath mein same nimboo chaat liya aur unki baahoon mein meri maut ho gayi (we licked the same lemon and I die in his arms) woh bhi ek hi film me! Earlier, the Uri: The Surgical Attack actor, while speaking on Koffee With Karan, praised Shah Rukh, calling the work experience amazing. ,It was incredible. I mean, it's always a fantastic experience to meet him and share a screen with him and then work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course, I knew I would learn a lot as an actor and everything, but I wasn't prepared for that. What really struck me was that I learned why he is where he is and why he is the Badshaah (sic) said Vicky who only toured for a while. a few days with the actor. ALSO READ Vicky Kaushal was almost flying after drinking for an important scene in Dunki, recalls Anil Grover: He performed the scene beautifully The teaser of the vodcast shows the actor indulging in a fun banter with host Neha Dhupia and candidly answering all her questions, who calls him India ka Chris Hemsworth. When asked how did he manage to woo Katrina Kaif whom he married in 2021, he quipped: Bhaag Khul gaye (I was lucky!) ALSO READ Shah Rukh Khan considers Vicky Kaushal one of the best actors he has worked with: You will feel a lot of love for him in Dunki Over the past few years, Vicky Uri's films: The Surgical Attack, Masaan, Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur, etc. had a huge impact on the actor's career, making him one of the most promising artists. Talking about how Neeraj Ghaywans Masaan helped change people's perception about him, he revealed, Masaan somehow gave credibility as an actor. I started getting calls from directors for the first time after the film came out. Uri: Surgical Attack, which became a huge hit, instilled a sense of patriotism among moviegoers. The actor shared that the makers aimed to inspire young Indian men. Even if a young man decided to join the Indian Army, we didn't care how much money the film made, he revealed. Vicky's Sardar Udham, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, won him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, while the title won the Nation Film Award for Best Feature Film. The actor, who is proud to play the character, added: Apne poton ko bolunga ki is kahani ka hissa bana tha (I will proudly tell my grandsons that I played Sardar Udham and was a part of this film. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

