8 Most Awesome Actor's Movie Sequences

Summary Acting footage is rare; even the best actors experience disappointments in their careers.

A fantasy sequence can completely change an actor's career, like Matthew McConaughey's brilliant performance in 2013-2014.

A strong streak can make an actor legendary, like Marlon Brando's astonishing series of critically acclaimed films.









Even the greatest actors sometimes star in a few bad films, so it's rare for an actor to go on a long winning streak. Making two brilliant films back-to-back is difficult enough, and stringing together multiple hits takes a bit of luck. Sometimes it’s as much about selecting the right projects as it is about delivering great performance. For example, Brad Pitt experienced the start of a good streak after Fight club And To tear out but his next film, The Mexican, was a total disappointment. This doesn't take away from his acting skills. This shows how rare great acting series are.

One good streak can completely change an actor's career, even if it only lasts a few years. In some extreme cases, an actor could work consistently for five or even ten years without a single bad film denting his record. Such streaks usually elevate an actor's reputation and come with plenty of accolades. Some actors who enjoy long and successful careers may still point to a particular period as their best years. Great acting sequences are very rare, because all it takes is one mediocre film to succeed, and the actors have to start from scratch.





8 Matthew McConaughey

Mud (2013), Dallas Buyers Club (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Interstellar (2014)

Few actors have had a year as good as Matthew McConaughey's in 2013. His three critically acclaimed films have reinvented his imageand he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Dallas Buyers Club. Before this prestigious turn, McConaughey was best known as a comedic actor, with credits like Tropic Thunder, how to lose a guy in 10 days And The wedding planner. He changed careers within a year and capped his career by appearing in Interstellar and the best season of True Detective in 2014. It wasn't a very long streak, but it had a huge impact.





Matthew McConaughey 2013-2014 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Mud (2013) 97% Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 92% The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 80% Interstellar (2014) 73%

7 Marlon Brando

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), Viva Zapata! (1952), Julius Caesar (1953), By the Water (1954)





Marlon Brando burst onto the scene with A tram named Désir. It was only his second role in a major film, and it earned him his first Academy Award nomination. His portrayal of macho bully Stanley Kowalski was perfect opposite Vivien Leigh's tender but naive Blanche DuBoise, and A tram named Desire remains one of Marlon Brando's best films. The Tennessee Williams adaptation was just the beginning of an astonishing streak. Brando received an Academy Award nomination for each of his next three films, and he ultimately won for At the water's edge.

Marlon Brando 1951-1954 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 97% Long live Zapata! (1952) 56% Julius Caesar (1953) 96% By the Water (1954) 99%





6 Humphrey Bogart

The Maltese Falcon (1941), The Big Shot (1942), All Night (1942), Across the Pacific (1942), Casablanca (1942), Sahara (1943)

Bogart was already great, but this sequence made him a true Hollywood legend.

Humphrey Bogart's endlessly cited performance in Casablanca capped a brilliant 1942 for the actor. Rick Blaine is probably Bogart's most famous role, but Sam Spade, the private detective in The Maltese Falcon is just behind. During this period, Bogart also starred in Throughout the night, in which he plays a gangster who foils a Nazi smuggling ring in New York. Bogart appeared in many gangster films, notably in the 1930s, and All night long is among the best of them. Bogart was already great, but this sequence made him a true Hollywood legend.





Humphrey Bogart 1941-1943 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score The Maltese Falcon (1941) 99% The Big Shot (1942) 80% All Night Long (1942) 100% Across the Pacific (1942) 88% Casablanca (1942) 99% Sahara (1943) 92%

5 Grace Kelly

Dial M for Murder (1954), Rear Window (1954), The Bridges of Toko-Ri (1954), The Country Girl (1954), To Catch a Thief (1955), High Society (1956)





Grace Kelly was a glamorous icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, and she left a remarkable legacy for an actor with such a short career. Kelly retired at the age of 26 to marry the Prince of Monaco, in the height of his glory. Kelly added charm and beauty to some of Alfred Hitchcock's best films. She played in Dial M for murder, rear window And To catch a thief in just three years. During the same period, she also appeared in the charming musical comedy High society alongside Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong.

Grace Kelly 1954-1956 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Dial M for Murder (1954) 90% Rear window (1954) 98% The bridges of Toko-Ri (1954) 82% The Country Girl (1954) 75% Catch a Thief (1955) 92% High Society (1956) 83%





4 Catherine Hepburn

Desk Set (1957), Suddenly Last Summer (1959), A Long Day Into Night (1962), Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968)

Katharine Hepburn earned a remarkable eighth and ninth Academy Award nominations for Suddenly last summer And Guess who's coming to dinner. As she began a new streak of success, she decided to take some time off from filmmaking to care for her ailing partner, Spencer Tracy. Five years later, she and Tracy starred together in Guess who's coming to dinner. They were both nominated for Oscars and Hepburn won. She then continued her immaculate form in The Lion in winter a year after Tracy's death, and the film won him another Oscar.





Katharine Hepburn 1957-1968 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Desk set (1957) 100% Suddenly Last Summer (1959) 68% A Long Day Into Night (1962) 94% Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967) 71% The Lion in Winter (1968) 91%

3 Harrison Ford

Apocalypse Now (1979), Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Blade Runner (1982), Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi ( 1983), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Witness (1985)





Harrison Ford became a star after playing Han Solo in the first Star Wars film, and the franchise continued to showcase its talents throughout the 1980s. Harrison Ford had a small role in Apocalypse now in 1979, which kicked off an incredible streak for the actor. As well as two others Star Wars films, the next five years gave Ford another huge franchise, Indiana Jones. Ford has returned as Han Solo and Indiana Jones over the past decade, underscoring how much that short period in the 1980s shaped his career. He also reprized his role in Blade Runner for the rest of 2017.

Harrison Ford 1979-1985 Movies Rotten Tomatoes Score Apocalypse Now (1979) 97% Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 95% Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 93% Blade Runner (1982) 89% Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) 83% Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 77% Witness (1985) 93%





2 Jean Cazale

The Godfather (1972), The Godfather II (1974), The Conversation (1974), A Dog's Afternoon (1975), The Deer Hunter (1978)

Five films; five masterpieces. This is the incredible legacy of John Cazale.

Five films; five masterpieces. This is the incredible legacy of John Cazale, whose career was tragically cut short by lung cancer. The actor made a name for himself in Off-Broadway productions before his first film role in The Godfather. Although this would have been a difficult act for most actors to follow, Cazale performed shot after shot. All five of his films were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and this was back when there were only five nominees. He held his own alongside great actors like Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Gene Hackman and Robert De Niro.





Jean Cazale 1972-1978 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score The Godfather (1972) 97% The Godfather II (1974) 96% The Conversation (1974) 97% Dog Afternoon (1975) 96% The Deer Hunter (1978) 86%

1 Tom Hanks

Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Philadelphia (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), Toy Story (1995), That Thing You Do! (1996), Saving Private Ryan (1998), You've Got Mail (1998), Toy Story 2 (1999), The Green Mile (1999), Castaway (2000), The Road to Perdition (2002), Catch Me If You Can (2002)





No actor has ever had a streak comparable to that of Tom Hanks in the 1990s. For ten years, Hanks produced nothing but hits. What is most impressive is the wide range of his successful films from this era. He has starred in animated children's films, romantic comedies, war dramas and much more. He was in such inspired form that he even captivated the audience in Shipwrecked, where he is alone for most of the film, with the exception of one volleyball. Hanks earned four Academy Award nominations for Best Actor during this period.. He has won consecutive victories for Philadelphia And Forrest Gump.

Tom Hanks1993-2002 Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 75% Philadelphia (1993) 81% Forrest Gump (1994) 76% Apollo 13 (1995) 96% Toy Story (1995) 100% This thing you do! (1996) 94% Saving Private Ryan (1998) 94% You've Got Mail (1998) 70% Toy Story (1999) 100% The Green Line (1999) 79% Castaway (2000) 89% The Road to Perdition (2002) 81% Catch Me If You Can (2002) 96%



