DSC to host free comedy show | Entertainment

DALTON Dalton State College will host a comedy show on Monday, April 1, from 7 to 8 p.m., in the Derrell C. Roberts Library. Comedian Jerry Drye will perform his family set, Life with a Laugh Track. The event is free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Derrell C. Roberts Library to kick off National Humor Month in April. Melissa Whitesell, director of Dalton State's Derrell C. Roberts Library, hopes the event will reinforce the benefits of humor in everyday life.
Comedy brings people together, engages the audience and creates a fun atmosphere. We want to highlight the importance and meaning of humor in our daily lives, Whitesell said. I hope this sends a positive message that the month can be filled with laughter and joy.
Drye, who is also an associate professor of communications at Dalton State, is known for his ability to apply humor to everyday life.
Jerry is beloved by current members of our campus, alumni and the community, Whitesell said. He is good at entertaining audiences with relatable and incredibly funny stories. It taps into everyday experiences, emotions, or situations that people can relate to and connect with personally.
Drye expresses it: laughter is not a luxury; it's often a necessity, and it's a motto he lives by.
I say that all the time. You can call it my slogan, my mantra or my tagline, but I really believe in it, Drye said. Laughter is an integral part of who I am. This is a big part of my teaching.
His interest in humor and communication began at a young age and has been the cornerstone of his career. Drye has worked as a professional communicator and comedian, employing his trade in the industry as a broadcaster, banquet speaker, workshop facilitator, concert artist, comedian and teacher.
Laughter has given me a life I never thought I could have, because I learned early on the importance of living life with a laugh song, Drye said.
