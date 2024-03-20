4 Bollywood Movies That Sparked Controversy





Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand! Time and again, Bollywood films have faced controversies that have worked for and against them. From the first announcement of the film to its promotion after its release, controversies over the storyline, actors and their personal lives spread like wildfire. Movies can suddenly become the talk of the town, especially if they are related to politics, religion and social issues.

Some people in society are not very accepting of thought-provoking films. That said, here are 4 Bollywood films that became a huge point of controversy.

4 Controversial Bollywood Movies Bajirao Mastani (2015) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for releasing controversial films and this epic is one of them. Bajirao Mastani was based on the real 18th century King Peshwa Bajirao. However, this was a somewhat fictionalized account of his story, which showed his first and second wives meeting and dancing together. Many petitions were filed by the real-life king's descendants asking for the particular songs to be removed, but the songs remained and were shown in the final film.

IMDb rating: 7.5 Don't Miss: Love And War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings Ranbir, Alia and Vicky together for his next release The Dirty Picture (2011) The Dirty Picture Starring Vidya Balan was based on the life of Silk Smitha, a bold actress and dancer. The poster of the film was provocative and did not please the family of the late actress. There have been instances where a legal notice was sent to the makers of the film by the Silk Smithas brothers as the content released irked them. IMDb rating: 5 Oh My God (2012) Indians and their obsession with religious feelings never stops! Something similar happened when controversy raged over how the 2012 film Oh My God had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus due to the rituals depicted in the film. This was not well accepted and put the filmmakers in a difficult position. IMDb rating: 8.1 Don't Miss: Mahashivratri 2024: Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood Stars Who Are Bhakts of Lord Shiva Student of the Year (2012) An FIR has been filed by an Indore-based NGO against the producers – Karan Johars Dharma Production and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans Red Chillies Entertainment in objection to the song 'Radha' in which the mythological character was portrayed as sexy. The song was not excluded from the film. IMDb rating: 5.2 Image courtesy: IMDb Herzindagi.com is Jagran New Media's gender and lifestyle vertical, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, please help us. Click here to follow the link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/tv-ott/controversial-bollywood-movies-article-272852 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos