Local actor Daniel Roebuck makes waves on ABC's '9-1-1'

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania. Hey, buddy!

Actor Daniel Roebuck caused quite a ruckus aboard a cruise ship.

The Bethlehem area native was a featured guest on the season premiere of ABC's “9-1-1” that aired last week.

In the episode titled “Abandon Ships,” Roebuck plays Norman Peterson, a cruise ship passenger traveling with his wife, Lola (Romy Rosemont), who is mistaken for an international smuggler.

The next episode, titled “Rock the Boat”, will reveal what happens to the couple. It will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, according to Rachel Villegas, senior reporter at Disney General Entertainment Content.

Fans of the hit series, which was canceled by Fox Entertainment last May and moved to ABC the same month, may recognize the on-screen duo.

Roebuck and Rosemont first appeared on “9-1-1” in 2019.

In this appearance, a disgruntled Rosemont, angry at Roebuck and their failed marriage, climbs naked to the top of a Los Angeles freeway to try to get him to notice him. She is then taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Athena Nash (played by Academy Award winner Angela Bassett).

Dangerous waters

Courtesy / Disney General Entertainment, parent company of ABC Romy Rosemont and Daniel Roebuck appear on ABC's “9-1-1” airing March 14, 2023.

Flash forward five years later and the Petersons are reintroduced to Bassett and her on-screen husband, Peter Kraus (Bobby Nash), who are also aboard the ship heading to the west coast of Mexico.

What follows is a series of onboard run-ins as the Petersons annoyingly attempt to bond with Athena and Bobby.

In the final scenes, Roebuck's Norman appears with scratches on his neck, arousing Athena's suspicion.

As any good police officer would, she follows him around the boat and notices a bloody towel from the Petersons' cabin.

With a tropical storm on the way, things take a turn for the worse in the final scenes, when Roebuck, who is about to be arrested by Athena and the crew, enters the captain's deck to announce that Lola has been kidnapped by a gang .

In a promotional photo, the follow-up episode shows the violence and chaos aboard the ship.

Part 2 airs at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. Rachel Villegas, Senior Publicist at Disney General Entertainment Content

It's unclear what happens to the Petersons, although Roebuck and Rosemont will appear in the next episode.

Courtesy / Disney General Entertainment, parent company of ABC Angela Bassett and Daniel Roebuck in ABC's March 14 episode “9-1-1.”

Christmas movie

Roebuck was unavailable for comment, but it's likely that the actor who splits his time between Florida and California filmed the “9-1-1” episodes around the same time he began production of his own project, “Saint Nick of Bethlehem”.

He announced the vacation plan at a fall news conference by joking that he was making a movie called “Miracle in Winnipeg, Manitoba.”

This cheeky comment was a response to “Hallmarks Miracle in Bethlehem, PA”, which was actually filmed in Canada.

In Roebuck's film “Saint Nick”, he plays the title character Nick McNulty, who is saddened by the loss of his son but accepts it after playing Santa Claus.

Production on the film, which began filming in November, began with scenes at the Snow Goose Gallery on Main Street and ArtsQuest's Christkindlmarkt.

Filming on the film is expected to resume in the Lehigh Valley in the spring. A graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, Roebuck delighted locals late last year with his third film shot on location in the Lehigh Valley with his production company Magic Bean Entertainment.

Roebuck and his wife, Tammy, run Channel for Peace, a Bethlehem-based nonprofit they founded to produce and support films and other multimedia projects centered on faith and family.