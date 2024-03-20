There is so much triumph: how Anna May Wong broke new ground in Hollywood | Books

Widly considered Hollywood's first Chinese-American star, Anna May Wong has only recently begun to get her due after a long period of neglect following her death in 1961. In 2020, Google celebrated her breakthrough role in the film from 1922's The Toll of the Sea with a Doodle, and the same year she appeared as a recurring character in Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama series Hollywood. In 2022, the U.S. Mint announced that she was one of the first women to receive such an honor and in 2023, Mattel released a Barbie doll celebrating her. A biopic of the actor is currently in preparation.

In the meantime, those curious about the ins and outs of Wong's life can enjoy Katie Gee Salisbury's fast-paced and thoroughly researched biography, Not Your China Doll. Salisbury, who has written and spoken extensively about the Chinese-American experience and who grew up not far from Wong's stomping grounds in Southern California, is the ideal author to guide us through the life of actor. She effectively leverages her personal experience with systemic injustice, as well as her vast knowledge of Hollywood and film, to give Wong the biography she has long deserved but sadly has yet to receive.

The decades that Wong was overlooked, not to mention the mostly second-rate roles she was given during her lifetime, are particularly unfair given the actors' incredible perseverance and remarkable cinematic presence. At age nine, she was nicknamed Curious Chinese Child for the way she constantly lingered on silent film sets, begging to be part of the process. By the early age of 11, she had adopted a stage name, declaring herself Anna May Wong, and she later landed extra roles starting at age 14. Before she was 20, Wong was garnering critical attention in supporting roles, becoming a household name in the process. like a flapper, and begins his relentless rise to stardom.

Anna May Wong, 1934. Photo: Ray Jones/Paramount/Kobal/Rex/Shutterstock

Over the next four decades, Wong would remain in the spotlight, in part due to his skillful handling of technological transitions from silent cinema to talkies and television. She's at the forefront of every technological development, Salisbury said in an interview. As with many of Wong's choices, his embrace of technology was as much about steely pragmatism as anything else. At 45, for example, considered old and undesirable by Hollywood standards, she chose to make the jump to television where she could remain a commodity and get better roles. Many big-name actors didn't want to do television because it didn't have the same prestige, Salisbury said. But it was people like Anna May who saw an opportunity. She became the first Asian American to lead a television show.

As with technology, Wong has also embraced geography in a way that is advantageous to his career. She lived and worked for years in Europe to protest Hollywood discrimination, and she also spent a year visiting China, partly to learn about her roots and partly to learn more about her roots. to launch a public relations offensive against the nationalist government, which did not hide its contempt for him. These sudden departures often had surprising consequences: for example, dismayed by the lesser roles entrusted to her by Hollywood studios, Wong left for Europe in 1928 to continue her rise, among others she rubbed shoulders with a Marlene Dietrich in full swing in the film. last of Weimar Berlin's glory days, ending with an iconic portrait with her and Leni Riefenstahl who had not yet picked up a film camera.

These were clever moves by Wong, reflections of her remarkable determination to live the life she wanted, despite the enormous obstacles continually strewn across her path as a woman of Chinese descent. What makes her story fascinating, and particularly resonant today, is how she managed to become an international starlet despite ongoing battles against racism and sexism.

According to Salisbury, this makes her a role model after many years, despite the darkest chapters of her life. I really hope people see Anna May in a new light, Salisbury said. There are certainly tragic aspects to his career, but there is so much more joy, inspiration and triumph in his story. I hope people focus on what she did and her legacy. That type of determination to keep going is, I think, really inspiring to people today. Salisbury added that Wong became a sort of personal role model, telling me that discovering her was a way of learning more about myself.

Warner Oland and Anna May Wong in The Dragon's Daughter. Photography: Ronald Grant

Even though Wong has had incredible successes in her life, her lifestyle and the oppression she faced also took her to lower levels. At a relatively young age, she suffered health consequences from her lifelong drinking, and she died quite young, at age 56, of a heart attack. Throughout his life, Wong experienced intense turmoil, as well as severe mood swings and episodes of depression.

The image that emerges from Not Your China Doll is that of a woman who propelled herself through life through the glamorous world of cinema and who was incredibly gifted at figuring out how to achieve the next success in her relationship. a lifetime of fame. One of the most impressive things about her was her resilience, Salisbury said. It was really important for her to continue making films. There were so many setbacks and obstacles, but she always found a way around them. She is also described as a woman who opened doors for other Asian American actors; Salisbury writes: Anna May's final act was to pass the torch to a new generation of Asian American hopefuls who would continue the work begun a half-century earlier.

Salisbury herself showed great resilience, as she found some skepticism about her belief that a biography of Wong was necessary. Despite numerous big meetings with publishers, offers for his book were few and far between. It wasn't the publishers who doubted this person deserved a book, she said. I felt like I ran into some difficulties there. We are fortunate that Salisbury has remained steadfast despite persistent prejudice against women like Wong and there is evidence that with books like hers, things change for the better. When I discovered her, no one knew who she was, she said. This remained true until relatively recently. Today, more and more people have heard about her.