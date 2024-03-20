Taylor Swift breaks Disney+ viewing record with Eras Tour film | Entertainment

Taylor Swift broke an audience record on Disney+ with her film Eras Tour.
The singer, 34, released the film on March 14 and figures now show it clocked 16.2 million hours watched in its opening weekend on the TV streamer and also became the most-watched musical film ever on the streamer, beating hit films by The Beatles and Billie Eilish as well as a previous film by Taylor.
The Wrap reported Tuesday (3/19/24): In its opening weekend, the concert film logged 4.6 million views and 16.2 million hours on Disney+, making it the film streamers' most-watched music to date, according to internal viewing data.
Taylor's three-and-a-half hour film, the premiere of which featured performances of new songs not featured in the film's theatrical release, including Cardigan and four acoustic tracks: Maroon, Death by a Thousand Cuts, You Are in Love and I Can. See you soon.
The film also grossed nearly $262 million at the worldwide box office.
It outperformed other hit musical films released on Disney+, such as Billie Eilish, 22, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Sir Elton John's Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium and Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé, as well as the film The Beatles: Get Back and Taylors 2020 Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.
Taylor recently delighted her fans in Singapore by announcing the fourth and final release of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, which is scheduled for release on April 19.
An image from the new release of the record, featuring never-before-seen artwork of the singer who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, running his hands through her hair, appeared behind her on stage, and it also been revealed that a bonus track titled The Black Dog will be included on the latest edition of the album.
Taylor also posted the news on Instagram, a day after sharing a glimpse of her own family ties to Singapore.
During her sold-out debut show at the Singapore National earlier this month, she opened up about her mother Andrea Swift's childhood in a video posted on X, saying: My mother actually spent a lot of of his childhood with his mother, father and sister. growing up in Singapore.
Most of the time when we came here on tour, my mother would pick me up and drive me past her old house, where she went to school.
So I've heard about Singapore my whole life.
To be able to come here and play such a big show with so many beautiful, generous people who are basically honoring my family with what you just did with this song, it means the world.
I already like you. We're going to have fun tonight.