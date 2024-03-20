Five Bollywood films to tickle your bones





The International Day of Happiness allows you to celebrate warmth, positivity, joy and well-being. And if you are a movie buff or let's say a Bollywood movie buff, we have some amazing movies to brighten up your day. So, put on your comfy clothes, grab your popcorns, we have your watchlist ready: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: This is one of the best comedies made in Bollywood and one of the smartest and most intelligent types of comedy the most serious ones that Bollywood does not offer. do more. With a murder mystery, the journey of two photographers through the investigation will make you laugh like never before. Gol Maal: The comedy-drama directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee depicts a man's simple lie to get his job which turns into more complex lies that will make you laugh. The not so common comedy coupled with the life of a common man will make you realize the fun adventure called life. Hera Pheri: Three unemployed men seek answers to all their life problems in money. With a roller coaster of events, this Priyadarshan film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal remains iconic. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic with its authentic portrayal of economic class families in India. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, also takes the iconic film to the next level. Munna Bhai MBBS: Sanjay Dutt proved that he was meant to play the tongue-in-cheek role that has become synonymous with laughter for all of us. The excellent screen presence of Boman Irani and the OG bromance Munna-Circuit never fails to fill the halls with laughter. The events that a street gangster goes through to fulfill his father's dream will make you laugh and laugh. Bhool Bhulaiyaa: The horror comedy is iconic and never fails to make you laugh no matter how many times you watch it. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a psychiatrist called by his friend to resolve unexplained happenings in an ancestral mansion. The on-screen presence of the characters and dialogues will surely tickle everyone's bones. Published: Odishatv Office Last update: March 20, 2024, 12:44 p.m. IST

