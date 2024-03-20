This actor was offered a coveted role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but had to drop out because of his beard | Bollywood News





Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge changed the lives of many actors and technicians associated with the film. And those who missed this chance always regret not being able to be part of this iconic film. Actor Milind Gunaji, who has appeared in films like Virasat, Fareb among others, is one such actor. Milind, in a recent interview, shared that he was offered a role in Aditya Chopra's DDLJ but due to his involvement in other films, he missed the opportunity to be part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film. In conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Milind said that he was offered the role of Kuljeet in the film, which was ultimately played by Parmeet Sethi. “I was lucky enough to play the role of Parmeet Sethi, but I was asked to shave my beard for it. That was their requirement for the character. But I was stuck in the continuity of 2-3 other films and everything was coming together so I couldn't shave. I had to say no to such a great director. I felt really bad. And later this film became a big hit. It's still considered one of the greatest of all time. ALSO READ | From empowering Simi Garewal in a nude scene to stopping Sharmila Tagores' shoot with her charm: why Shashi Kapoor was adored by his co-stars Expressing regret, Milind said, “Every artist faces these kinds of things. You get these opportunities and you have to be on the lookout for such things. Sometimes we can't do anything, we just walk past them. At one point, Armaan Kohli was also in the running for the role. In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parmeet had said that he auditioned for the role after learning that Armaan was going to be cast. “I'm not usually that persistent, but for this I knew it was for me,” he said. DDLJ marked Parmeet's film debut. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

