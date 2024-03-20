Entertainment
Dr. Dre Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Brings His Most Iconic Entourage
Dr. Dre received his own star Tuesday on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The NWA founding member and gangsta rap pioneer, however, brought three of his own stars and was flanked at the ceremony by none other than Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent who all co-headlined the midday show. -Super Bowl 2022 time with Dre.
The iconic producers' early records with NWA and their debut album The Chronic (1992) essentially put Compton on the world map. He later launched the careers of superstars like Snoop, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes, said Dre on the podium. I have been lucky enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. And that ? Isn't that the dream?
Dre originated the G-funk soundscape of West Coast hip-hop in the early 1990s. He infused his albums with social commentary about police brutality, gang violence, and the lack of safety nets social, giving voice to the struggles faced by communities of color in poverty.
Dre later produced Snoops' multiplatinum debut album, Doggystyle (1993). The Gin and Juice rapper was not only signed to Death Row Records alongside the late 2Pac because of Dre, but he was also featured prominently alongside Em on Dres' second classic, 2001.
I want to thank myself, Snoop joked on the podium before clarifying, for answering Dr. Dre's call in '91. I want to thank myself for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and, most importantly, a good friend.
I want to thank myself for getting to the Super Bowl on time, he added cheekily.
Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, continued to rap about their friendship and dubbed the duo deep cover blood brother in reference to their first collaboration. He also compared their musical chemistry to that of Quincy Jones and Michael Jacksons.
Dres' famous career, however, is not impeccable. Several women have accused the producer of abuse, including hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes. In 2015, Dre released a apologies to the women I hurt.
Eminem remained silent during the ceremony and returned home before 50 Cent and Snoop joined Dre on Jimmy Kimmel Live that evening, where Dre announced that the Lose Yourself rapper was to work on his new album which Dre would hear in full for the first time on Wednesday.
Dre, who also announced a new joint album with Snoop, ended the ceremony in style.
I am incredibly grateful for your support over the years, he said at the end of his speech. Most of us grew up together and at almost 60 years old you are still by my side and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much.
