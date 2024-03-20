New live-action Popeye movie in the works, and more – Finger Lakes Daily News





CBS has renewed NCIS: Sydney for a second season. The fifth series in the NCIS franchise was the No. 1 new series of the fall and currently ranks as the No. 3 new series of the 2023-24 season, behind Tracker and Elsbeth, according to the network. NCIS: Sydney, follows “a brilliant and eclectic team of US NCIS and Australian Federal Police (AFP) agents…grafted into a multinational task force to control naval crimes in the most contested oceanic part of the planet” , according to CBS. The stars of the series Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Old Sagar, Wind Narkle, Mavournee Hazel And William McInnes … Well, knock me down! A new big-budget film adaptation of the comic book character Popeye is in development by Chernin Entertainment and King Features, according to Variety. Until now, screenwriter Michael Caléo is attached to the project. This would be the first live-action adaptation of the 1920s comic strip since the Robin Williams-directed Popeye in 1980. Although criticized by critics, this version, directed by Robert Altman and co-star Shelley Duvall as Popeye's girlfriend, Olive Oyl, grossed $60 million at the box office and has since gained cult status, according to the outlet… Damsel, with Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, was the most-watched movie on Netflix for the week of March 11-17, with 50.8 million views in its first week of availability, according to the streaming service. On the TV side, The Gentlemen, with Theo Jamestook top honors, capturing 20.1 million views in its first full week of availability following its launch with 12.2 million in its first three days of release… Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

