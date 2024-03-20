Before Randeep Hooda, 9 Bollywood Actors Who Underwent Extreme Transformation for Film Roles

Randeep Hooda lost 30 kg to play the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his biopicSwatantrya Veer Savarkar. His transformation sparked a debate on Twitter. While many believe it is an unhealthy practice, others have praised him for his dedication. Actors often go to extreme lengths to pull off their roles perfectly, and this wasn't the first time an actor had done this. Here is a list of Bollywood actors who have undergone extreme transformations for film roles.

Bollywood Actors Who Underwent Extreme Transformation for Film Roles

1. Aamir Khan – Dangal



Aamir Khan won for the first time25 kilos for his Dangal then lost as much for the other part of the film. The actor weighed 95 kg in the role of the oldestMahavir SinghPhogat. He had aprotruding belly in the film. Instead of wearing a bodysuit, the actor opted for an extreme transformation.

2. Bhumi Pednekar-Dum Laga Ke Haisha



Bhumi Pednekar had gained 27 kg extra for her role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. It took her a long time to lose that weight and get back in shape for her second film in 2017. From 93 kg, she came back to 56 kg in two and a half years. “Being a girl, I didn't realize the kind of changes my body would go through. I weighed 92 kg at the end of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and I weigh 56 kg now, so I lost a bit. I “I gained 27 kg and then I lost it. All of that, so for two and a half years, my body underwent two major transformations,” she reportedly said.



3. Rajkummar Rao – Trapped and Bose



Rajkummar Rao lost 17 kg in 22 days for his filmVikramaditya MotwaneTrap. He apparently would havesurvived on just one carrot and coffee each day to appear malnourished for his role. Speaking about his transformation, Rajkummar Rao said, “It was part of my preparation for the role of a man stuck in a house for three weeks without food or water. I wanted to feel the hunger and desperation you feel when you find yourself in such extreme conditions. I realized that we always take everything in our life for granted. What happens if you have to go without food or water for several days in a row? How will you survive? It was quite a struggle to follow such a strict diet. You have big mood swings and your energy levels drop, but I guess that's the fun of being an actor. You can do things you couldn't do otherwise. »

Later, he gained 11 kg for the web series Bose, in which he played the role ofSubash Chandra Bose on Hansal Mehta's show.

4. Randeep Hooda-Sarbjit



BeforeSwatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda underwent an extreme transformation for his role in Sarbjit, a film based on a real-life man namedSarabjit Singh, wrongly imprisoned in Pakistan. At that time, Randeep had lost 18 kg in 28 days. He would have survived on coffee and water. Talking about the same, he told HT: “Uundergoing change is a matter of [health] concern but for me it's all about experience. In Sarbjit, I wanted to experience starvation, confinement and isolation, so I prepared for that. I could connect more to this role when I knew how this person would feel in difficult situations. »

5. Vidya Balan – The Dirty Photo



Vidya Balan gained 12 kg to play the role of controversial South Indian actress Vijayalaxmi in The Dirty Picture. “I gained 12 kilos for this film because this girl is from the South film industry and the actresses were mostly healthy, especially the dancing stars. So I had to gain weight. Initially, I was a little apprehensive and didn't want to gain so much weight, but then I realized that if I didn't, I wouldn't be doing justice to my role. So I went ahead and gained 12 kilos,” Balan had told HT.

6. Salman Khan – Sultan



Salman Khan had to gain 15-18 kilos of muscle weight for his role as a wrestler in Sultan. “I'm not gaining weight, but I'm gaining muscle for 'Sultan,' and it's hard. It's not fat. You have to follow a strict schedule, but it then makes you stronger and healthier. form. It takes a lot of hard work,” Salman had said in an interview. He later said that losing weight was a painful experience.

7. Ranbir Kapoor-Sanju



Ranbir Kapoor gained over 13 kg of weight consisting of muscles and no fat to look like Sanjay Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju. Ranbir left70kg for a muscular person85 kg in six months.

8. Kareena Kapoor – Tashan



Kareena Kapoor who introduced the concept of size zero to Tashan rocked killer abs. The actress lost 20 kg for her role. Talking about her transformation, Kareena Kapoor said, “The size zero phase was the result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta's eating plan. I weighed 68 kilos and she brought me down to 48 kilos, that's when I took this bikini photo forTo consult. I accepted this project as a challenge. Adi [producer Aditya Chopra] said to me, 'You must be in great shape to act in this film.' Will you be able to do it? And I said, “Of course.” To which he replied: “You're quite a heavy girl.” But I was determined. I was ready to defy my genes and stand there in a bikini and show him that I can have amazing abs.”

9. Hrithik Roshan – Guzaarish



Hrithik Roshan also gained weight for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish. He reportedly went from fit to fat for his role as a paraplegic. The actor ate a lot of fried foods, including samosas and batata vada, to achieve a 36-inch waistline for the first time.

