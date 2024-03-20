Hollywood office tower 'The Star' at sunset headed for $1 billion overhaul





A billion-dollar skyscraper project on Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood called The Star is undergoing a major transformation. The real estate development company managing the project has submitted revisions for the 22-story office tower that will now be punctuated by a spiral design offering 360-degree views of downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign and the Pacific Ocean with sumptuous garden terraces on each. floor that rises from the street level entrance to a rooftop restaurant. The plans were designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, a London-based architecture firm known for its iconic buildings and structures around the world, such as the Gherkin skyscraper in London, the JP Morgan headquarters tower Chase in New York, Apple Park in Hong Kong. Millau international airport and viaduct in France. It is expected to attract suitors in the entertainment and technology fields, possibly as a potential headquarters. Foster said the office campus, located on two acres at 6061 W. Sunset Boulevard, is a “true reflection of the workplace of the future, fostering community, well-being and collaboration” intended to “ encourage and enliven the city’s incredible creative industries. The building's location is across the street from Old Warner Brothers Studios, now known as Sunset Bronson Studios, and its 14-story office tower, which currently houses Netflix. The Old Television Center, which is undergoing a $600 million redevelopment and will be renamed the Echelon Television Center, is also about a mile away. “We worked with leaders in the creative and technology industries to redefine The Star in a project that fits seamlessly into the urban fabric of Hollywood and captures the evolving workplace,” said Maggie Miracle, managing director of The Star LLC. “The office space seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor environments with extraordinary collaboration spaces and tasteful environments that allow for contemplation and innovation.” The project announcement comes at an uncertain time for the Hollywood office market. As spending on content increased, demand for office space exploded amid a wave of investment from private equity firms and real estate companies into soundstages. As studios signal they intend to spend less on content, soundstages are now finding themselves increasingly vacant. Investors spent about $2.5 billion on office space in Los Angeles last year, down more than 50% from 2022 and 63% from 2019, according to data from the consultancy Newmark real estate. Developers led by The Star, a Los Angeles-based, women- and minority-owned real estate development company, are betting on urban design encouraging natural light and ventilation that integrates expansive outdoor spaces with generous landscaping, floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the area and an enhanced pedestrian experience along the entrance, which is just steps from a subway station and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a post-COVID world, access to fresh air and outdoor space has been a key consideration, particularly for those in the entertainment and technology industries, a company spokesperson said , who declined to comment on development financing. The campus, which sits next to a less luxurious building housing an events company and the Hollywood Palms Inn & Suites motel, will also include a theater, gallery, rooftop restaurant and outdoor event space intended to become a new destination. Development will begin in 2026, with initial occupancy planned for 2029. The Star will become a Hollywood “landmark” representative of a “new era of office space,” envisions Patrick Campbell, architect at Foster + Partners. Earlier designs for the building, a glass-skinned office tower with a cable rail that would have transported visitors to a terrarium-like roof enclosure, by MAD Architects were abandoned partly out of concern for the owners and occupants of building in the hills.

