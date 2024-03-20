Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Aayush Sharma and more…

– Advertisement –

Rakul Preet Shares Her Look in an Intricately Patterned One-Piece Dress

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently got married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, is upping the glamor quotient, albeit with a bit of drama.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos of her latest look in her cream-colored outfit.

In the photo, she can be seen donning an intricately patterned one-piece dress. She tied her hair neatly into a bun and wore shimmering stiletto heels.

She wrote in the caption: Drama only when you're filming.

The actress got married to Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. It was a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies – the first, 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony – reflecting both Rakul's and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

The intimate wedding was attended by her family and close friends, among others, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in S. Shankar's much-awaited 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan.

Russophile: Sara Ali Khan says she loves 20th century Russian history

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, said she loves 20th century Russian history and Russian literature.

The actress, who has studied history, recently spoke to IANS ahead of the release of her period film and shared that she found it very interesting how the defining moments in Russia, since the rise of Vladimir Lenin until the fall of the Soviet Union, occurred. within 100 years.

She told IANS: I really like 20th century Russian history. I think it's very interesting how they went from Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev and Mikhail Gorbachev to the fall of the Soviet Union, you sab 100 salon mein hua hai. It's very interesting to observe it this way.

In fact, it was Nikita Khrushchev who denounced the crimes of his predecessor Joseph Stalin and launched the policy of de-Stalinization.

She also spoke about her love for Russian literature and mentioned her favorite authors, with Fyodor Dostoyevsky topping the list.

She said: I also really like Russian literature. Fyodor Dostoyevsky, his Crime and Punishment is my favorite, the novel Anna Karenina. Alexander Pushkin is also one of my favorites. Russia therefore occupies a special place as a student of history.

Ae Watan Mere Watan releases on Prime Video on March 21.

'Ruslaan' Lead Star Aayush Sharma Thanks Fans For 'Taade' Flash Mob

Mumbai– “Ruslaan” lead star Aayush Sharma expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans who spontaneously formed a flash mob and performed to the film's first track, “Taade”, from Bandra to Khar, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sharma said, “The love and support from my fans has been overwhelming. Today’s flash mob on “Taade” is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you so much for making this day so special and welcoming “Ruslaan” with such enthusiasm.

Bandra witnessed a surge of enthusiasm on Tuesday when fans surprised Aayush and broke into an electrifying dance to the upbeat track.

With a “Taade” branded car and loudspeakers leading the way, the enthusiastic dancers took to the iconic bandstand to deliver a mesmerizing performance. The infectious beat of “Taade” rang through the air as fans and spectators were treated to a mesmerizing display of talent and passion.

The celebration continued as the “Taade” branded car headed towards the next destination. And the anticipation grew as the flashmob caravan headed to Satguru in Khar, near Aayush Sharma's residence, for the grand finale.

Gathered near Sharma's residence, fans eagerly awaited his arrival, ready to hail their favorite star and invite him to join the dance. Living up to their hopes, Aayush and his co-star Sushrii Mishraa emerged, greeted by cheers and applause from the crowd.

Without hesitation, they seized the moment, joining the flash mob and delighting fans by performing the hookstep to “Taade.”

There is something about Bollywood fandom and frenzy. This time, the immense enthusiasm around “Ruslaan” and the infectious charm of its first track were palpable.

The song is now available on Saregama Music's YouTube channel.

Starring Aayush Sharma, Sushri Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, 'Ruslaan', which will release on April 26, is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Bhumi says it's 'amazing' to work at a time when a woman can headline a show

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is venturing into the serial world with Daldal, is happy that actresses are being empowered to headline projects on major global streaming platforms.

Bhumi said: It's incredible to work in an era where a woman can headline a series on a global streaming platform and feel supremely empowered to be able to command such a massive edit.

She added: “I am honestly humbled by this realization and it motivates me to work so hard that I deliver powerful performances that people remember.

About her next big challenge of playing a cop in 'Daldal', Bhumi said that she is naturally drawn to challenges.

“It's my heart. I have always done this well since I started. I believe we are in the age of content and actors can really shine with these opportunities.

She said Daldal was the perfect project to show a whole new side of her performance.

“It presents me in a whole new way and I love pushing my limits.

Talking about her character in the show, Bhumi said: I love the fact that in Daldal, I play a woman who has broken the glass ceiling by being made the DCP of Mumbai. She performs very well in a man's world and I loved this layer of the series as well as all the beautiful complexities that the role and storyline have to offer.

I think a character like this will resonate with the times we live in because a woman is no longer chained and is ambitious and independent.

Daldal, a thriller, revolves around DCP Rita Ferreira, haunted by the guilt of her past and struggling with the demons of her present. She embarks on an investigation into a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer. (IANS)