Sydney Sweeney on people objectifying her as a young actor





Sydney Sweeney broke into the acting mainstream with her roles in TV shows like “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.” The actress is now a mainstay following the success of her roles in films like “Anyone But You,” “Madame Web” and her upcoming horror film, “Immaculate.” Sweeney's fame did not come without obstacles. The actor told TODAY during an interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin and Laura Jarrett on March 20 that she's still learning how to handle the level of criticism she faces, especially from the part of some people objectifying his body. “I just kind of have to take it day by day and continue to be myself,” she said. When Laura asked if she thought it was “unfair scrutiny,” Sweeney replied, “I think it's obviously unnatural. I'm just trying to figure out how to deal with all of this.” Sweeney, 26 years old, says Variety earlier this month that she sees the way people write and talk about her body and doesn't allow herself to react to it. “People feel connected and free to be able to talk about me however they want, because they believe I have given up on my life,” she said. “I’m no longer on a human level, because I’m an actor.” Sweeney said she is grateful for the opportunities she has had to play characters in all different genres as an actress. “They all challenge me in different ways,” she told TODAY of her characters. “That’s what’s so fun about acting, getting to play and being so many different people.” Sweeney stars as a nun in “Immaculate,” which comes out March 22, and she shared that the final scene was shot in one take, and that it was the first take filmed by the crew. “I don’t like to plan things and I like to be able to feel things organically,” she said. “For my character Cecilia, she was going through so much anger, pain, freedom, fear.” “We were just blocking the cameras, and our director, Michael Mohan, said, 'Do you want to rehearse?' and I was like, 'Let's see what happens,'” she recalls. “And then that’s what happened.” Sweeney also shared that she was able to include special extras in her grandmothers' film. “I flew them to Italy,” she said. “And they got to visit me on set. I made them extras, as nuns, and then I brought them to the premiere in Los Angeles and they were so excited.” As for what’s next for Sweeney? She said there were still plenty left. “There's so much out there. Fantasy, sci-fi, all that,” she said with a smile.

