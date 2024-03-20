Heidi Montag feels 'more confident than ever' | Entertainment





Heidi Montag's beauty standards have evolved over time. The 37-year-old admits her idea of ​​the perfect body has changed significantly over the years. She told Us Weekly: “I used to want slim legs and thigh space – I thought that was an essential part of being fit. Now, my thoughts on what's sexy and what's healthy is so different.” Heidi has recently stepped up her fitness efforts, while also overhauling her diet, cutting back on sugar, bread and alcohol. The TV star lost 50 pounds in just three months and now feels better than she has in years. Heidi – who has been married to Spencer Pratt since 2008 – shared: “I love how strong and toned my arms are. It's really fun to flex for my husband. I'm like, 'Yeah, look at that!' It's the best I've ever seen.” felt.” Heidi actually took inspiration from Jennifer Lopez, observing that it's possible to be “sexy and fit, older and timeless.” When asked if she was the most confident she had ever been, Heidi replied: “Yes, especially considering my age. “I can't really compare myself to when I was 20, lifting weights and having a perfectly flat stomach. I'm not going to have the same body, and that's okay. “I look at someone like Jennifer Lopez, and it makes me think that you can be sexy and fit and older and timeless.” Heidi thinks getting more sleep has been one of the keys to her recent transformation. She shared: “I cut out a lot of carbs. I ate bread once a day and reduced my sugar and alcohol intake. I also made sure I got a little more sleep, which is very helpful. important.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_749bd14c-c50f-5aee-a48d-dbebcfac47a3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos