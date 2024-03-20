Bollywood hails Kunal Kemmu's debut film 'Madgaon Express', Hansal Mehta calls it an 'absolute riot' | Movies News





New Delhi: Ever since the trailer was released, Excel Entertainment's upcoming Madgaon Express has been eagerly admired by the masses to witness a powerful laugh. The makers have also kept the audience hooked by giving them electrifying and entertaining songs from the film. Amidst the growing enthusiasm of fans, director Hansal Mehta was also seen expressing his happiness at witnessing the film. Taking to his social media, Hansal Mehta shared the poster of Madgaon Express and noted the caption: “This one is completely crazy! @pratikgandhiofficial is an absolute riot. Just like @divyenndu and @avinashtiwary15 Congratulations in advance @kunalkemmu La Physical comedy isn't easy to pull off. You cracked it and how!” With the tagline “Bachpan ke sapne. lag gaye apne”, “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 22, 2024, giving audiences a trip down memory lane. Seems like Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express fever is continuously taking over the heads of the masses. While the trailer impressed the masses, it also made celebrities go gaga over its humor quotient. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen praising debutant director Kunal Kemmu. She also praised the entire team, including the actors and producers, for making such an entertaining film. Actor Arjun Kapoor watched the film during the screening and praised it on social media. Taking to social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “What a great movie!!! Loved it…Laughed so much and so happy to see an ensemble with great actors having fun on the big screen … @kunalkemmu you killed it with your unique voice and face friendship and chaos… @avinashtiwary15 @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 & @norafatehi bravo to you all for the energy crazy and the camaraderie you brought to the film… Good luck to the team, this one is worth watching on the big screen!!! @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @roo_cha” Actress Malaika Arora praised the film and wrote on her social media, saying “I haven't laughed so much in so long…a complete laugh riot of a film @kunalkemmu salute so well directed…..and of course such a fantastic cast and suoerbbbbb performances from @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15…this is a must see in a cinema hall…so go ahead and enjoy!! !!! Awesome @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @norafatehi @excelmovies” Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 22, 2024, giving audiences a trip down memory lane.

