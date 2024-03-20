Travis Kelce 'F–king Pumped' Hollywood Brown signed with the Chiefs in free agency | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats and Rumors





Ryan Kang/Getty Images Travis Kelce endorses the Kansas City Chiefs' addition of Marquise Brown to their wide receiver room for the 2024 season. In the last episode of New heights podcast (starts at 26:06), Kelce said he was “fucking excited” to have Brown in the locker room and on the field for the Chiefs. “Hollywood is going to get $11 million because it’s worth every penny,” Kelce added. A lot of attention is being paid to what Kansas City will do with its front office this offseason. The unit endured its share of struggles throughout the 2023 season, but Patrick Mahomes was able to make things work in the playoffs to lead the team to a second straight Super Bowl victory. Márquez Valdés-Scantling was released in February, saving the Chiefs $12 million against the cap. Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the defending Super Bowl champions, worth up to $11 million, on March 14. A first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, Brown spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. His best season came in 2021, when he had 91 catches and 1,008 receiving yards for the Ravens. Talk to journalists On Tuesday, Brown explained what attracted him to Kansas City in free agency. “There are some weapons here,” he said, “and I feel like I can complement the guys they have here. What about coach (Andy) Reid? He's a brain. Patrick Mahomes, I'm excited to work with everyone.” Even if Brown ends up being the No. 3 option behind Kelce and Rashee Rice, he's a steady performer who should be much more reliable for Mahomes than the combination of Valdez-Scantling and Kadarius Toney was in 2023.

