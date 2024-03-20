DanDan Milwaukee Chef Dan Jacobs Talks His 'Top Chef' Prep

Finally, Top Chef: Wisconsin is here.

The Emmy-winning cooking competition debuts tonight, giving viewers across the country a glimpse of our state and the city of Milwaukee.

It will also introduce fans to Dan Jacobs, one of the 15 chef testers participating in Season 21, as well as our hometown hero. Jacobs is a Milwaukee resident, co-owner and chef of restaurants DanDan360 E. Erie Street, andEsterEv(opening soon in its new space at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View), which he runs with fellow co-owner and chef Dan Van Rite.

It took a long time for Jacobs, who had applied to be on Top Chef several times before being chosen. He had previously cooked on national television when he appeared on the Food Networks show Beat Bobby Flay in August 2020, but Top Chef was a longtime dream long before then.

I always thought I could do this at a very high level, so competing on Top Chef was always a goal, Jacobs said.

Competing on the show was the end game, but Jacobs never imagined he would be competing in his own state.

I found out that Top Chef was going to take place in Wisconsin at the same time as everyone else, Jacobs said.

Something seemed right this time, everything was falling into place, he said. Maybe it's because I wasn't so determined to want it, but it just felt good.

Preparation for Top Chef, including delegation of DanDan's responsibilities

After Jacobs learned he would be on Top Chef, he had about a month to prepare before filming began.

He worked quickly with Van Rite to delegate his responsibilities around restaurant staff.

Danny is my brother; I love him so much. He did it all, Jacobs said. He had to play a bunch of different roles, being himself but also being me while I was gone. But the rest of the team rallied around as well, keeping the restaurant running so smoothly that no one even knew I was gone.

Some members of his team had an idea why Jacobs would be unreachable, but almost no one else in his life could find out.

I told everyone I was going to be on Naked and Afraid, he said, referring to the Discovery Channel survivalist reality series. It's the joke that's going on all the time.

Jacobs had no idea what kind of challenges would await him in the competition, but he used his preparation time to figure out a few recipes he could keep in his back pocket.

I worked on about six baking recipes that I memorized; recipes that could go with any type of fruit or any type of nut or whatever was available, he said.

He also created lists of ingredients that work well together.

I wrote down the things we use in the restaurant to amp up the deliciousness so we can use them when the time comes, he said.

Jacobs was excited to show off his culinary talents to a national audience, but moreover, he saw being on Top Chef as an opportunity to raise awareness for a particularly personal cause.

“I specifically wanted to show that disabled or disabled people can do things that anyone else can do, and that shouldn't be the reason people choose not to do something great,” he said. -he declares.

Jacobs was diagnosed with Kennedy's disease in 2016, the same year he opened DanDan and EsterEv. The neuromuscular disease causes muscle atrophy and slowly deteriorates the ability to swallow, speak, walk and use his hands for daily tasks, all things he will be asked to do throughout the Top Chef competition.

To get his body and mind in the right place for competition, Jacobs worked with a trainer to build his strength, flexibility and endurance. He also focused on mental preparation, diving deep into meditation exercises to maintain focus and calm in high-pressure situations.

That proved helpful, Jacobs said, because the competition was more mentally challenging than physically.

It didn't help that Jacobs was competing in his hometown, sequestered in a hotel with his classmates a few miles from his home and his wife, Kate.

That was the hardest part, being present in his life but not being able to participate in it, he said. I didn't realize it at the time, but looking back, I think isolation keeps you in competition mode. This weeds out people who aren't as mentally strong. You can't let anything outside stop you from focusing on what you need to focus on, he said.

Competition and registration in Smallwaukee

But there were distractions everywhere, especially since Jacobs, a recognizable face in Milwaukee, was on location while filming the series.

Everywhere we went, I knew someone, he said. It's not filmed, but there was a time when we were filming in a random park and one of my prep cooks happened to be there playing basketball alone. …There's a reason we call it Smallwaukee.

As Wisconsin's only competitor, Jacobs acted as a makeshift tour guide, pointing out businesses and sharing the history of certain buildings as they toured Milwaukee.

“It’s just part of what it means to be nice in the Midwest,” which Jacobs says is “definitely a Milwaukee thing.”

For him, that means leaving one last chicken wing or onion ring in the basket, or giving someone a chance while making plans before giving them a chance to respond.

We always follow our questions with a “Um, right?” “, did he declare. Would you like to go to the bar, uh no? It became a joke with Danny. [Van Rite] and his partner, Sarah, and me. Well, just send a message Um no, as a response. “

Jacobs said there are a lot of nuances about Milwaukee that he can't wait for Top Chef fans to see throughout Season 21.

Milwaukee, as a whole, is so cool we don't even know it is, he said. And I hope people realize that.

I love that you can drive three hours west and go fishing on the Mississippi River, or drive two hours north to Green Bay to catch a football game in the most historic stadium in the National Football League. You can go to the Kettle Moraine and hike or see these pristine glacial lakes, he said. And we were an hour and a half from Madison, which has its own amazing vibe and amazing restaurant scene.

And outside of California, our agriculture is one of the most diverse in the country. Our cheese production is undoubtedly the best in the country. There’s so much cool stuff for everyone.”

That includes Milwaukee's restaurant scene, which Jacobs has been ingrained in since arriving here in 2011.

Our community of chefs is what sets our culinary scene apart, he said. When you bring in other chefs from other cities, they're often surprised by how kind and genuine Milwaukeeans are toward each other. There's never really any competition, and when other restaurants get attention, like Greg Leon being nominated for a national James Beard Award, or Dane Baldwin winning a James Beard Award, that recognition helps us all, and we do. we are all aware and wish everyone to do so. attract this attention. I think this is something that not many other cities have.

Jacobs has seen first-hand the camaraderie of his fellow chefs at his annual Dim Sum and Give Some event, when chefs from across Milwaukee and beyond cook and serve food to raise money for Kennedy's disease awareness. This year, the event raised more than $30,000.

“These chefs come out of the kindness of their hearts to me and rarely ask for anything,” Jacobs said. “It’s so cool to see everyone come together.”

We'll have to wait and see how far Jacobs goes on Top Chef,” and don't expect him to spill any spoilers in the meantime.

I keep a lot of secrets these days, he says. But it's been fun.