



(KTLA) You can take the Walk of Fame off the list of those who “forgot Dre”: Tuesday was officially Dre Day in Hollywood. Dr. Dre received a bit of “California Love” by receiving the 2,775th star on the Walk of Fame. Andre Young, whose real name is a native of Compton, received the star in the recording category. Beyoncé says feeling unwelcome inspired her to create Cowboy Carter

Artists such as Eminem, , which focuses on entrepreneurship. “I want to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who felt I was finally ready to follow in the footsteps of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Who all got stars before me for some fucking reason,” Dre said with a laugh. “Don’t trip, I’m not bitter. It's okay, I'm here now. Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) All joking aside, the producer and rapper raved about being memorialized on the iconic star-studded strip, saying it was an “incredible tribute” to his artistry. “Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,” he said. Dr. Dre is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer. He co-founded Death Row Records and later became the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) He attributes his success to remaining focused on his passion, saying it allowed him to become an integral part of hip-hop and rap history. “I’ve been fortunate to make a living doing exactly what I love to do,” he told the crowd. “Isn’t that the dream?” Dre began his career with the hip-hop group NWA in the mid-to-late '80s as a producer alongside Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella. The group was one of the main pillars of the rise of the gangsta rap genre. Swifties Cause Seismic Activity at Taylor Swifts SoFi Stadium Show

In 1992, he released his solo album “The Chronic”, which reached triple platinum status a year after its release. This ended up making him one of the top 10 best-selling American artists of 1993, and it earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance, for the song “Let Me Ride.” Dre is also credited with finding, producing and working with several now-successful artists, helping to revive the careers of Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar, the Game and Eminem, the latter of whom caught the attention of 50 Cent. “I am incredibly grateful for your support over the years; most of us grew up together,” Dre said during his speech. “At almost 60, you still rock with me, and I really appreciate that, which is really good because I'm not done yet. “You better believe there’s a lot more to come,” he added. Dre's Star is located at 6840 Hollywood Blvd., across from Jimmy Kimmel Studios.



