James Blunt 'humiliated' by AI's impression of his words | Entertainment

James Blunt was 'humiliated' by AI versions of his own words.
The “You're Beautiful” singer experimented with artificial intelligence out of curiosity, but was mortified by the “generic” nature of AI creating lyrics in his own style.
He told the “I never thought this would happen” podcast: “Every one of us must have, after hearing about [AI]typed then wrote Give me a verse based on this, in the style of, in my case, the words of James Blunt.”
“The truth is that either the AI is coming up with something very, very generic, or my words are absolutely banal.
So the AI totally humiliated me every time I went there and asked it to impersonate me. It taught me, on the contrary, not to use AI and [I] must do better.
James, who can be incredibly self-deprecating on social media and in interviews, stressed the importance of seeing people's “flaws” and “mistakes” in music to give songs “character.”
He explained: “The thing about songwriting and music in general is that it’s your flaws and your failures and your mistakes that give it character.
“Character is not something that is not formal or generic and even if I have already written something and I say Let me write it again in my style, it will be boring for me, I gotta go out and test myself and push myself.do something different.
And some of these things I would do by mistake and I don't think AI can do it yet. I don't think this could lead to any real character flaws and errors at this point.
James recently spoke about writing “You're Beautiful” – his chart-topping ballad focusing on a man accepting that his love for another woman will always be unrequited – and revealed that it was based on a true story.
He told the Metro newspaper's Rush Hour Crush column: “It's a true story. She was an ex. She was with her new boyfriend – I didn't know he existed. But we bumped into each other, we We’re crossed.”
He added: “We lived a whole life at that point, but I didn't do anything. I just went home and wrote a song about it and made a home out of it – the whole thing. So, I'm happy for them.”
