Vedang Raina shares how he felt making his Bollywood debut with child stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies | Hindi Cinema News







Speaking to News18, Vedang expressed his comfort and camaraderie while working with these well-known names in the industry. Talking about his early days working with star kids, Vedang said he never felt like he was working with star kids or was made to feel that way.

On the work front, Vedang is set to appear in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. Directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, Jigra explores the bond between a brother and a sister. Vedang is set to play Alia's younger brother in the film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/vedang-raina-shares-how-he-felt-on-making-his-bollywood-debut-with-star-kids-suhana-khan-khushi-kapoor-and-agastya-nanda-in-the-archies/articleshow/108657433.cms

