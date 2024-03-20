the dashing actor who rocked Ireland's Sunday nights in the 1980s The Irish Times

Big hair, wide tie, wandering gaze, Emmet Bergin's libidinous lawyer Dick Moran brought a rare sizzle to the Irish airwaves when the soap opera Glenroe debuted in 1983. Bergin, who died at his home in Dublin, was imbued with dapper and dashing. Dick with a scintillating gaze and refined charm, which the character would display on any eligible woman within sight. Ireland had never seen anything like it before.

In 1983, the Catholic Church continued to stifle the country's morality. In those gray and grim times, Glenroe, although often gloomy and generally condescending to rural Ireland, was a refuge and Moran its most fascinating character.

Emmet Bergin was introduced casting meaningful glances at Mary McDermott, a newcomer to Glenroe, with her daughter Biddy. Photography: Collins Dublin

He was not a revolutionary figure: Dick was simply a small-town lawyer with a big car. But damn, he revived Glenroe first with his heartfelt affair with Mary McDermott (mother of Mary McEvoys Biddy and played by Geraldine Plunkett), then with his entirely carnal affair with chic femme fatale Terry Killeen (Kate Thompson).

[ The Wolf of Wall Street meets Glenroe: Ireland at the height of the Eircom bubble ]

The latter was big news in Irish soap land. The day after her first appearance in Glenroe, Thompson recalled receiving dirty looks as she went about her business in Dublin. Later came the handwritten death threats. The hate mail spoke volumes about Irish society and its obligation to blame Terry rather than Dick for this dalliance. It was a country where women invariably carried the can. But it also speaks volumes about how gently Bergin brought Dick to life. The public just couldn't bring themselves to turn against him.

Bergin spent his career in the shadow of his brother Patrick, who became an international celebrity after starring alongside Julia Roberts in Sleeping With the Enemy. In Ireland, however, the real star was Emmet, whom Glenroe would turn into one of the country's most recognizable actors.

He began acting in the early 1970s and had a small, uncredited role in David Lean Ryan's Girl. A decade later, John Boorman cast Bergin as Sir Ulfius in his trippy Arthurian blockbuster Excalibur. He would later play Sunday Independent editor Angus Fanning in the biographical thriller Veronica Guerin. However, Bergin's true sword-in-sword moment came with Glenroe: Dick Moran was the role he was born to play.

He was introduced casting meaningful glances at Mary McDermott, a newcomer to Glenroe, with her daughter Biddy. Married to a much older man, she was stuck in a comfortable but loveless relationship. But soon, she and Dick were having an affair. In any sane country, Mary would have been free to divorce her husband Michael (Mchel Briain) to be with Dick. This was not possible in Ireland in 1983, a fact which Glenroe faced with admirable frankness.

I was aware that people were reacting towards me the day after the first episode Kate Thompson

Dick and Mary had a problem, Bergin would tell the producers of the 2015 RT documentary, Well Holy God! It's Glenroe. They loved each other [but] the laws of the state were against them. Mary felt guilty because she was having an affair with the man she loved.

Michael would ultimately be killed, allowing Dick and Mary to marry only for sophisticated temptress Terry to enter the picture. She and Dick were quick to bring their consummate relationship together in a notorious scene in which Terry provocatively bends over in the couch. The camera cuts to Dick's cigar smoldering in an ashtray. The rest is left to the viewer's imagination.

Dick Moran's romantic misadventures scandalized Ireland and made Emmet Bergin a star. Photography: Collins Dublin

The nation was in turmoil. I was aware of people's reactions to me the day after the first episode, Thompson recalls. I remember walking into a studio one day to do a voiceover and the receptionist looked up and she said Oh! My mother hates you!

Today, no soap opera worthy of the name would be complete without one or three affairs. But pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland was a different place. Dick Moran's romantic misadventures scandalized Ireland and made Emmet Bergin a star. What a path he blazed by playing the vile Dick, a character who left his mark on Irish drama of the 1980s like no other.