Entertainment
the dashing actor who rocked Ireland's Sunday nights in the 1980s The Irish Times
Big hair, wide tie, wandering gaze, Emmet Bergin's libidinous lawyer Dick Moran brought a rare sizzle to the Irish airwaves when the soap opera Glenroe debuted in 1983. Bergin, who died at his home in Dublin, was imbued with dapper and dashing. Dick with a scintillating gaze and refined charm, which the character would display on any eligible woman within sight. Ireland had never seen anything like it before.
In 1983, the Catholic Church continued to stifle the country's morality. In those gray and grim times, Glenroe, although often gloomy and generally condescending to rural Ireland, was a refuge and Moran its most fascinating character.
He was not a revolutionary figure: Dick was simply a small-town lawyer with a big car. But damn, he revived Glenroe first with his heartfelt affair with Mary McDermott (mother of Mary McEvoys Biddy and played by Geraldine Plunkett), then with his entirely carnal affair with chic femme fatale Terry Killeen (Kate Thompson).
[ The Wolf of Wall Street meets Glenroe: Ireland at the height of the Eircom bubble ]
The latter was big news in Irish soap land. The day after her first appearance in Glenroe, Thompson recalled receiving dirty looks as she went about her business in Dublin. Later came the handwritten death threats. The hate mail spoke volumes about Irish society and its obligation to blame Terry rather than Dick for this dalliance. It was a country where women invariably carried the can. But it also speaks volumes about how gently Bergin brought Dick to life. The public just couldn't bring themselves to turn against him.
Bergin spent his career in the shadow of his brother Patrick, who became an international celebrity after starring alongside Julia Roberts in Sleeping With the Enemy. In Ireland, however, the real star was Emmet, whom Glenroe would turn into one of the country's most recognizable actors.
He began acting in the early 1970s and had a small, uncredited role in David Lean Ryan's Girl. A decade later, John Boorman cast Bergin as Sir Ulfius in his trippy Arthurian blockbuster Excalibur. He would later play Sunday Independent editor Angus Fanning in the biographical thriller Veronica Guerin. However, Bergin's true sword-in-sword moment came with Glenroe: Dick Moran was the role he was born to play.
He was introduced casting meaningful glances at Mary McDermott, a newcomer to Glenroe, with her daughter Biddy. Married to a much older man, she was stuck in a comfortable but loveless relationship. But soon, she and Dick were having an affair. In any sane country, Mary would have been free to divorce her husband Michael (Mchel Briain) to be with Dick. This was not possible in Ireland in 1983, a fact which Glenroe faced with admirable frankness.
I was aware that people were reacting towards me the day after the first episode
Kate Thompson
Dick and Mary had a problem, Bergin would tell the producers of the 2015 RT documentary, Well Holy God! It's Glenroe. They loved each other [but] the laws of the state were against them. Mary felt guilty because she was having an affair with the man she loved.
Michael would ultimately be killed, allowing Dick and Mary to marry only for sophisticated temptress Terry to enter the picture. She and Dick were quick to bring their consummate relationship together in a notorious scene in which Terry provocatively bends over in the couch. The camera cuts to Dick's cigar smoldering in an ashtray. The rest is left to the viewer's imagination.
The nation was in turmoil. I was aware of people's reactions to me the day after the first episode, Thompson recalls. I remember walking into a studio one day to do a voiceover and the receptionist looked up and she said Oh! My mother hates you!
Today, no soap opera worthy of the name would be complete without one or three affairs. But pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland was a different place. Dick Moran's romantic misadventures scandalized Ireland and made Emmet Bergin a star. What a path he blazed by playing the vile Dick, a character who left his mark on Irish drama of the 1980s like no other.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio/2024/03/20/emmet-bergin-the-dashing-actor-who-brought-some-sizzle-to-sunday-nights-in-1980s-ireland/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- the dashing actor who rocked Ireland's Sunday nights in the 1980s The Irish Times
- Ivanka Trump steps out in pink dress and nude sandals: Hello Spring
- Expanding global access to reliable flood predictions using AI – Google Research Blog
- It is our responsibility to help people walk, cycle, use public transport. City of Edinburgh Council
- Key questions as Trump nears deadline to pay $454 million fraud fine
- No. 12 Men's Volleyball hosts 10th-ranked Ohio State in a MIVA Showdown on Thursday
- Florida Governor DeSantis will speak at Orlando-Sanford International Airport
- Vedang Raina shares how he felt making his Bollywood debut with child stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies | Hindi Cinema News
- Art in the cloud: How Framestore uses cloud technology to redefine visual effects
- The truth is, a spent Sunak might not mind the idea of packing up and going home | Zoe Williams
- Xi Jinping in France in May, Cognac against electric vehicles? -March 20, 2024 09:04
- PM Modi holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | News from India