IPL2024 | Watch: KKR's Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit shake legs, Bollywood style





Star finisher Rinku Singh and head coach Chandrakant Pandit danced together during Kolkata Knight Riders' team bonding session on Wednesday (March 20). The KKR camp had a fun session where the players and other team members bonded ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. The official social media of the franchise released a special video of Chandrakant and Rinku. The duo started dancing to the tunes of a famous Bollywood song named 'Ole Ole' from the film Dillagi. The duo had a lot of fun on the dance stage and received loud cheers and applause from the players. The two also shared a hug at the end of the video. The mood in the KKR camp seemed light and cheerful before IPL 2024 raised the temperature. The KKR franchise captioned the post “Dancing with the Stars.” Watch the video here- Earlier, the franchise also hosted a dazzling Knights Unplugged event, which was also attended by famous Bollywood singer Usha Uthup. At the event, KKR launched their brand new jersey and the players looked more stylish with this revamped look. The KKR franchise has been grabbing attention for all the right reasons this season. Shreyas Iyer, who missed KKR's IPL last year due to his back injury, will lead the franchise for the first time this season. Gautam Gambhir also had a joyful return to KKR in a new avatar as a mentor this time. He led the KKR team to two IPL league titles, in IPL 2012 and 2014. The trio of head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gambhir and skipper Iyer will look to change the fortunes of the team this season. Eyes will also be on big money man Mitchell Starc, who was signed for Rs 24.75 crore by the franchise in the IPL auction. He seemed in good touch while bowling during KKR's warm-up match at the Eden Garden Stadium, Kolkata. Rinku, who was retained by the franchise after his superb show with the bat as a finisher, will look to continue finishing games in style for the team. KKR to host SunRisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Garden Stadium on Saturday March 23. Published by: Diya Kakkar Published on: March 20, 2024

