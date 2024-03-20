Foster + Partners designs Hollywood tower wrapped in green terraces





British architecture studio Foster + Partners has revealed renderings of an office tower to be built in Hollywood with a series of spiral terraces wrapping around its exterior. Located on a two-acre site on Sunset Boulevard, the 22-story building will house 525,000 square feet (48,770 square meters) of creative offices. The renderings depict a circular tower with white-clad protruding floor plates and each level wrapped in a glass curtain wall. A series of plant-covered terraces dip into the building's façade, rising in a spiral, giving the impression of green walls wrapping around the structure. The terraces will have enough space for multiple seating areas that lead to interior workspaces through doors in floor-to-ceiling glass walls. “It is a true reflection of the workplace of the future, fostering community, wellbeing and collaboration with green social terraces spiraling throughout the building which will encourage and enliven the city’s incredible creative industries,” he said. declared Foster + Partners founder Norman Foster. The terraces will also provide natural light and ventilation to create a “healthy and highly productive” work environment, according to Patrick Campbell, senior partner at Foster + Partners. “Cascading gardens for outdoor work, natural light and ventilation create a healthy, highly productive work environment on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood,” he said. Foster + Partners and Sasaki Associates design Sierra Leone island town for Idris Elba Its circular form will be deployed to provide a 360-degree view of downtown Los Angeles while creating a distinctive landmark. “Embodying Hollywood’s spirit of creativity and innovation, the building’s spiral form responds to the 360-degree views, creating a new destination for Los Angeles,” said Nigel Dancey, lead design team. The ground floor of the building has been designed to “engage the street” and will contain an “expansive” LED video screen, restaurants, community gathering spaces, a theater and gallery. On the top floor, a restaurant will be located under a ventilated pavilion. The project is “destined to capture the interest of Hollywood's biggest content creators,” according to the team. They are part of a proposal submitted to the city by the building's developer, The Star LLC. If approved, the project will start in 2026 according to the team. Completion is planned for 2029. Additionally, Foster + Partners recently unveiled plans for a renovated Midtown bus station in New York and is working on a smart city master plan in Sierra Leone led by actor Idris Elba. Images are by Foster + Partners

