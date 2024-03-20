Kate Middleton's medical records hacked, report says

The London Clinic, the hospital where the Princess of Wales recently underwent abdominal surgery, says it has no place on its staff for those who intentionally abuse the trust of any of its patients or colleagues.

Marylebone medical facility in London came under fire on Tuesday after the daily mirror reported that at least one staff member attempted to illegally access Catherine's private medical records amid the storm surrounding the British princess' health and well-being following her surgery in January. Wednesday, the mirror And ITV News reported that up to three people may be involved in the alleged access to the princess' medical records and are facing disciplinary action.

Everyone at the London Clinic is keenly aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal obligations regarding patient confidentiality, hospital CEO Al Russell said in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.

We are extremely proud of the exceptional care and discretion we aim to provide to all of our patients who trust us every day, added Russell. We have systems in place to monitor the management of patient information and, in the event of a breach, all appropriate investigative, regulatory and disciplinary action will be taken. There is no place in our hospital for those who intentionally abuse the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.

Russell made no direct reference to the princess or her case. The Mirror reported that an investigation had been launched into the breach, but a hospital spokesperson did not respond to The Times' request for confirmation.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent an unspecified abdominal operation at the London Clinic in the English capital in January. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

Representatives for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Wednesday. However, in a statement to The Associated Pressthe palace said: This is a matter for the London Clinic.

The princess formerly known as Kate Middleton chose not to disclose details about her condition, wanting to keep her personal medical information confidential when announcing her hospitalization in mid-January. In a handful of statements regarding her whereabouts and her withdrawal from royal duties until after March 31, Kensington Palace confirmed to AP that her condition was not cancer-related and that she had been cared for. recovering at home in Windsor since she was discharged from the London Clinic on January 29 after 13 nights there.

But the lack of concrete information provided by the palace and the lack of public appearances by the royal dean have fueled rampant speculation, frenzied internet obsessions, conspiracy theories and intense public interest in the well-being of the princess. The crisis was further compounded by the palace's misstep in releasing a doctored photo of the royal family earlier this month, now affectionately referred to as Kate Gate, sowing widespread distrust of all of Kate's observations and sources of supply. Her husband, Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne, continued to exercise his public functions and was spotted with her this weekend, but he indirect questions about his wife's health.

Prince William also replaced his father, King Charles III, whose hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate overlapped with Catherine's stay there. The 75-year-old monarch also took a break from public duties due to an undisclosed cancer diagnosis. (He left the London Clinic a few hours after his daughter-in-law.)

The Mirror reported on Wednesday that concerns over whether the king's medical information was also compromised had been dismissed by hospital bosses who informed Buckingham Palace that the breach did not involve him.

It is a criminal offense for staff of the UK National Health Service or its private healthcare establishments to access a patient's medical records without the consent of the organisation's data controller. reported the Mirror. The outlet said hospital officials, known for discreetly treating members of the royal family, as well as British government officials and celebrities, have launched an investigation into allegations that the princess's privacy was breached. raped after a staff member was allegedly caught trying to gain access to the hospital. notes the 42-year-old man.

Senior hospital officials then informed Kensington Palace of the incident, triggering a full investigation, the Mirror said.

This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging to the hospital, given its impeccable reputation for treating members of the royal family, the outlet reported, citing an anonymous source.

The Information Commissioners' Office, a government privacy watchdog that defends information rights in the public interest, confirmed on Wednesday in A declaration that he had received a violation report and [was] evaluate the information provided. On Wednesday, the Mirror reported that the London Metropolitan Police could also be called upon for a possible criminal investigation alongside an IOC investigation.

According to BBC10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister's office said there are strict rules regarding patient data which must be respected.

I think we all want to support the Princess of Wales, and of course the Prince of Wales, and we obviously wish her the quickest recovery, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson Rishi Sunak told the BBC.

The Mirror also reported that it was understood that Catherine had been informed of the alleged incident. AP reported that police had been asked to investigate the allegations made by Health Minister Maria Caulfield.

Whether they act or not is their business, Caulfield told LBC radio.

But the Information Commissioner can also take action, she added. So there are particularly serious implications if you look at notes in medical records that you shouldn't be looking at.