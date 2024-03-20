Holi 2024: 4 Bollywood films that highlight the romantic and sensual side of the festival of colors!





In Bollywood, Holi is not only a festival of colors but also a celebration of love. Whether it is the influence of addictive bhang or the colorful mist created by gulal, in the world of Bollywood, Holi is the time to not only indulge in playing with colors but also get frisky, bold and naughty with your love. ! In Indian pop culture, this festival has also become synonymous with letting go and adding color to your love life! Since the festival of colors is knocking on the door, here are some must-see films that perfectly sum up the spirit of this festival! The series (1981) Although this Yash Chopra classic isn't exactly about the festival of colors, a song called Rang Barse has nevertheless become practically synonymous with the festival over the decades! Featuring a drunk and flirty Amitabh Bachchan and a shy Rekha, this song is all about exploring the other side of Holi – the fun and sensual side of this festival! This is the song that made Holi almost a Valentine’s Day 2.0! This young man is crazy This Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer remains one of the most celebrated films of millennials. One of the biggest blockbusters of 2013, this Ayan Mukerji directorial has become an endearing cult classic, as well as a role model for modern Bollywood romantic comedies! One of the most memorable sequences of this film was the light and fun song Balam Pichkari which takes place during Holi! Featuring an awed Kapoor and an energetic Padukone, the song embodies the spirit of youth as well as young love. Ram Leela (2013) What's more romantic than pointing water guns at each other and attacking your opponent (whom you may or may not have feelings for) with liquid gulal? Holi took on a more sensual and beautiful avatar in this desired rendition of Shakespeare's evergreen Romeo and Juliet. The sight of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fighting with water guns amid a crowd celebrating Holi remains one of the highlights of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Sholay (1975) Holi is not only the time to play with colors but also to flirt with your crush! Holi Ki Din Dil Khil Jate Hai is one of the most seductive and (suggestive) songs ever made in Bollywood. It featured a slightly drunk Dharmendra aka Veeru, hypnotized by a flirtatious Hema Malini (aka Basanti), who seems to respond to his clumsy attempts at flirting, although he is distant at first!

