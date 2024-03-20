Entertainment
Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin dies suddenly after short hospital stay for 'possible heart problem' – as family pays tribute
Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin has died suddenly.
The star – best known for playing businessman Dick Moran in the Irish drama – died on Friday (March 15) surrounded by his loved ones.
He leaves behind his wife Sarah and their two children, Gavan and Tara.
In a statement to RT, his daughter Tara said: “Sadly, Dad passed away on Friday morning (March 15) at home. It was unexpected.
“He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart problem and had been released from a short stay in hospital.
Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin has died suddenly. The star – best known for playing businessman Dick Moran in the Irish drama – died on Friday (March 15) surrounded by his loved ones.
He appeared in Glenroe from the beginning, from 1983 to 2001 (the actors are seen together in 1987 (Emmet seen third from right)
In addition to his work on Glenroe, Emmet also starred in 1981's Excalibur and the RT thriller The Burke Enigma. He also appeared in the drama The Clinic
“We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened, my mother Sarah, my brother Gavan and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. We will miss him very much.
He appeared in Glenroe from the beginning, from 1983 to 2001.
Glenroe was broadcast, generally from September to May, every Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m.
It followed the lives of the residents of the fictional rural village of the same name, in County Wicklow.
The hugely popular show also starred Mick Lally, Joe Lynch and Mary McEvoy.
Emmet's brother, Patrick Bergin, is also a famous actor, best known for his starring role alongside Julia Roberts in Sleeping with the Enemy.
He also played the title character in Robin Hood, terrorist Kevin O'Donnell in Patriot Games and villain Aidan Maguire in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2017 to 2018.
Paying tribute to his brother, he said: “Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was a source of inspiration and a great man. I love you Emmett. RIP.'
Glenroe was broadcast, generally from September to May, every Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. It followed the lives of the residents of the fictional rural village of the same name in County Wicklow (cast shown)
The star – best known for playing businessman Dick Moran in the Irish drama – died on Friday March 15 surrounded by his loved ones (seen in 1977)
Emmet's brother, Patrick Bergin (seen), is also a famous actor – best known for his starring role opposite Julia Roberts in Sleeping with the Enemy
In addition to his work on Glenroe, Emmetalso starred in 1981's Excalibur and the RT thriller The Burke Enigma. He also appeared in the drama The Clinic.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday March 26 in Dublin.
Announcing his death, Emmet's family said: “Beloved husband and best friend of Sarah and loving father of Gavan and Tara.
“He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Alan, beloved grandson Jack, sister Siobhn, brothers Pat, Pearse and Allen, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
'Emmet will be resting Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown.
“A service to celebrate Emmet’s life will take place on Tuesday March 26 at 3.15pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13218501/Glenroe-actor-Emmet-Bergin-dies-suddenly-short-stay-hospital-possible-heart-issue-family-pay-tribute.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Startup Mahakumbh concludes on a high note, PM Modi revives entrepreneurship
- Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin dies suddenly after short hospital stay for 'possible heart problem' – as family pays tribute
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits records as Federal Reserve still plans rate cuts for 2024 | Business
- Poland's technology hub drives business innovation and growth
- Members of the public interrupt Congressional hearing on Pakistan and Khan
- Donald Trump says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'broke Queen Elizabeth's heart'
- No alternative to Rafah invasion, says Netanyahu, as rift with US widens
- Holi 2024: 4 Bollywood films that highlight the romantic and sensual side of the festival of colors!
- The Kentucky Wildcats are among the top coaching duos in college football and men's basketball
- Amanda Holden goes braless in dazzling green dress as she leaves Heart radio show
- Gallery: Yumas' role in research, innovation and impact
- Turkey's Supreme Court prepares to elect new president amid decline in authority