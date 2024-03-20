Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin dies suddenly after short hospital stay for 'possible heart problem' – as family pays tribute

Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin has died suddenly.

The star – best known for playing businessman Dick Moran in the Irish drama – died on Friday (March 15) surrounded by his loved ones.

He leaves behind his wife Sarah and their two children, Gavan and Tara.

In a statement to RT, his daughter Tara said: “Sadly, Dad passed away on Friday morning (March 15) at home. It was unexpected.

“He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart problem and had been released from a short stay in hospital.

“We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened, my mother Sarah, my brother Gavan and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. We will miss him very much.

He appeared in Glenroe from the beginning, from 1983 to 2001.

Glenroe was broadcast, generally from September to May, every Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m.

It followed the lives of the residents of the fictional rural village of the same name, in County Wicklow.

The hugely popular show also starred Mick Lally, Joe Lynch and Mary McEvoy.

Emmet's brother, Patrick Bergin, is also a famous actor, best known for his starring role alongside Julia Roberts in Sleeping with the Enemy.

He also played the title character in Robin Hood, terrorist Kevin O'Donnell in Patriot Games and villain Aidan Maguire in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2017 to 2018.

Paying tribute to his brother, he said: “Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was a source of inspiration and a great man. I love you Emmett. RIP.'

In addition to his work on Glenroe, Emmetalso starred in 1981's Excalibur and the RT thriller The Burke Enigma. He also appeared in the drama The Clinic.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday March 26 in Dublin.

Announcing his death, Emmet's family said: “Beloved husband and best friend of Sarah and loving father of Gavan and Tara.

“He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Alan, beloved grandson Jack, sister Siobhn, brothers Pat, Pearse and Allen, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

'Emmet will be resting Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown.

“A service to celebrate Emmet’s life will take place on Tuesday March 26 at 3.15pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.”