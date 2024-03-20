Entertainment
Kyle MacLachlan: Elizabeth Taylor demanded a daily gift on The Flintstones
The 1994 live-action film The Flintstones brought an A-list cast to the town of Bedrock, from leads John Goodman And Rick Moranis to celebrities with supporting roles, like Halle Berry, Jay Leno and even Elizabeth Taylor.
Taylor, however, had strict requirements to appear in the film.
Kyle MacLachlanwho played Cliff Vandercave, recalled filming the film in an episode of “Dinner's on Me With.” Jesse Tyler Fergusonpodcast. MacLachlan, 65, said the late actress demanded a gift every day she was on set.
“The casting was crazy. [Producer Bruce Cohen] I asked Elizabeth Taylor to make this film. It was amazing,” he said. “She must have had a present every day.”
Although MacLachlan tried to continue speaking, Ferguson interrupted, apparently stunned by the revelation.
“Wait, wait, wait, stop,” he said. “She must have had a present?”
“And she had to have, in the locker room trailers, everything was green, she had to have greenery around her,” MacLachlan continued.
MacLachlan said he received this information second-hand, but previous interviews with Cohen appear to confirm this.
“[Cohen] he probably told me and said, “Don’t ever tell anyone that.” ” Too late. It’s too late,” he joked.
Cohen recalled shortly after Taylor's death in 2011 how he wanted to make the experience “special” for her.
“I actually went to her house for a wardrobe fitting two weeks before,” he recalls. “She held me really close and whispered in my ear, 'Honey, you know I love gifts on the first day of photography.' I replied, “Yes, I have heard of this tradition. » And then she whispered: 'I love Cartier, darling.'
Fortunately, Cohen obtained the support of Steven Spielberg to succeed.
“We didn't have a gift for Elizabeth Taylor in the budget, so I went to Mr. Spielberg, who was the executive producer, and I said, 'Steven, I need you to write me a personal check so I can go shopping.' for Elizabeth Taylor,'” he added. “He loved the idea and understood why we couldn’t fit it into the budget.”
The Flintstones was the last film Taylor directed before her death, although she took on several television roles in the late '90s and early 2000s. She used her role as Pearl Slaghoople in the film to raise $330,000 for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Taylor was a leading champion of HIV/AIDS research, using her platform to raise awareness during the 1980s and 1990s.
Taylor died at the age of 79 from congestive heart failure.
