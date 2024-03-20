Mr. Emmet Walsh, actor who shone in seedy and menacing roles, dies at 88

Mr. Emmet Walsh, a prolific supporting actor who excelled in seedy and menacing roles, including a comically deranged sniper in The Jerk, a double-crossed private detective in Blood Simple, and Chevy Chases, examination room doctor uncomfortably thorough in Fletch, died in March. 19 years in a hospital in St. Albans, Vermont. He was 88 years old.

The cause was cardiac arrest, said his manager, Sandy Joseph.

In a career spanning more than half a century and 200 film and television roles, Mr. Walsh has been credited with elevating even the most mundane comedies and dramas with his compelling leading man roles. troubled ordinary people, twisted authority figures, sadists, intense weirdos and outright maniacs. . A typical Mr. Emmet Walsh character, USA Today film critic Mike Clark once wrote, was a cesspool in a floral shirt.

With his paunchy physique, his receding hair, his reddish hangdog face and his flat but frightening cadence, Mr. Walsh straddled the line between the mundane and the memorably offbeat. His talent, in often fleeting roles, was to advance the plot, then return to his place in the background of the action.

In doing so, he became one of Hollywood's most sought-after and recognizable supporting actors. Facing charismatic stars like Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman and Will Smith, Mr. Walsh said he tried to energize the moment without ever trying to overshadow the star .

What makes it interesting for the audience is I hit the ball and the other person hits it back and you keep hitting it harder and harder and heads go back and forth, he said. told the Houston Chronicle.

Whether it's Mr. Redford, Pacino or Hackman, once they see I'm here, they're not going to let me win this tennis match, Mr. Walsh continued. We hit the ball very hard. That's why I intervened. These guys get up and start punching, and I'm punching, and all of a sudden you have a scene that works.

After spending years acting on stage and in small screen roles, Mr. Walsh got a significant boost playing a vicious parole officer to Hoffman's ex-convict in the crime drama. Normal time (1978).

The following year, in The Jerk, he played the gun-wielding weirdo who chooses his victims based on his dislike of their names. He literally targets Navin R. Johnson, a naive gas station attendant played by Steve Martin, but his aim is so poor that he continually hits cans of motor oil, prompting Martin to say: He hates these cans!

Mr. Walsh was a cynical sports writer in Slap Shot (1977) and a strict swimming coach in the Oscar-winning family drama. Ordinary people (1980), played Harrison Ford's police chief in the futuristic sci-fi thriller Blade Runner (1982), was a boogie-woogie pianist Canning line (1982) and was head of the Kerr-McGees plutonium plant in Silkwood (1983).

Mr. Walsh played a remarkably small role in Reds (1981) as a member of the Liberal Club which introduces Warren Beatty's left-wing journalist John Reed. I did this because I wanted Warren to have the experience of working with me! he told the Austin American-Statesman. I told him, I want you to know I'm here, because Jack Wardens won't always be available.

During a three-week break while filming Silkwood in Dallas, Mr. Walsh flew to Austin to direct a low-budget, independent noir drama directed by two first-time filmmakers, Joel and Ethan Coen. The movie was Single blood (1984), in which he played the unctuous detective hired by a Texas truck stop owner (Dan Hedaya) to kill his unfaithful wife (Frances McDormand) and her lover (John Getz).

Mr. Walsh portrayed the Southern detective, under a sweaty cowboy hat and mustard-colored leisure suit, in homage to the obese 1940s actor Sydney Greenstreet, who specialized in greedy, untrustworthy schemers. New York film critic Pauline Kael describe Mr. Walsh as the film's only colorful performer. He relies on repugnance, but he gives it a little swirl of sportsmanship. The film won the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize and launched the Coen brothers as filmmakers.

Working with the Coens again, on the film Raising Arizona (1987), Mr. Walsh had a small role as Nicolas Cage's machine shop co-worker who pops pink bubble gum as he recounts finding a friend's head after an accident car: There is this spherical object that stays on the highway. And it's not a piece of the car.

In addition to his work in the comedy-mystery Fletch (1985), he was a diving coach in Rodney Dangerfield's comedy Back to School (1986), John Lithgow's father in Harry and the Hendersons (1987), Michael Keaton's Alcoholics Anonymous counselor (a rare role for 'decent man) in Clean and sober (1988) and a murderous US government agent who tries to stop the investigation of a Caribbean (Washington) police chief in The mighty Quinn (1989).

In 1996, Mr Walsh was a defense psychologist in the courtroom drama It's time to kill and played the apothecary in director Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy, Romeo + Juliet. Film critic Roger Ebert postulated that according to the Stanton-Walsh rule, no film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be entirely bad, but admitted that even Mr. Walsh couldn't save the failures that were Wild Wild West (1999), a western with Smith.

For Mr. Walsh, the beauty of being a leading actor was that he received a generous salary that he once said he earned more than the president while avoiding the pressure of carrying a movie.

It's a good life being a character actor, he told the Orange County (Calif.) Register. I rubbed shoulders with fame. I've been around Redford and Hoffman, and it's scary. This quest for fame is like greyhounds chasing the mechanical rabbit. By the time he catches it, he's too tired to run and you have to shoot him.

Michael Emmet Walsh, known as Mike to family and friends, was born in Ogdensburg, New York on March 22, 1935, and raised in Swanton, Vermont. His father was a U.S. customs agent and his mother was a housewife.

He graduated from the private Tilton School in New Hampshire. At his father's urging, he majored in business administration at Clarkson College of Technology (now University) in Potsdam, New York, barely passing his classes while excelling as a golfer academic and appearing in student plays.

He graduated in 1958, but not before the dean of students called him, he says, to inform him that the school ranked him among the least promising graduates in recent memory. Dreading an office career, he enrolled in a two-year program at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

To connect, he played in the Broadway softball league. In one game, Redford, then largely unknown, was his first baseman, and playwright Neil Simon covered second. I'm a guy who came from acting school, he told the Arizona Republic, and I'm screaming: Come on, Simon, get your ass down.

After graduating from the academy, Mr. Walsh worked as a prop master at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and spent the next decade appearing off-Broadway, in summer acts and in commercials. .

He made his Broadway debut with a small role in Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? (1969), a short-lived play about drug addicts that won newcomer Pacino a Tony Award. Over the next few years, Mr. Walsh played background roles in landmark films such as Midnight Cowboy, Restaurant Alices, Little big manWhat's up doc? Serpico and Road to Glory.

Mr. Walsh's voracious appetite for roles of all genres continued throughout his twilight years. He has performed on regional theater stages from Washington to San Diego, appearing in works by Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller, and in 2004 he was acclaimed for his performance in a revival of Sam Shepard's Buried Child at the National Theater in London.

On screen, he played the role of old security guard Mr. Proofroc in the murder mystery. Knives out (2019) and voiced the Cosmic Owl in the children's cartoon Adventure Time.

Mr. Walsh leaves no immediate survivors.