The artistic and musical scene enriches life | Entertainment





Spring break is already here and with the arrival of warmer weather, the valley is teeming with activities across all areas of the seasonal spectrum as the Okanagan fills with vacationers and fun-seeking staycationers. The arts and music scene offers a welcome selection of things to enrich our lives. Friday night, live at the Kelowna Community Theater, his “Walk Right Back”: The Everly Brothers Story. Direct from the UK, this concert tells the story of the most successful musical duo of all time and features hummed hits such as Bye Bye Love, All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy's Clown, to name just a few some. The series tells the story of their childhood from humble beginnings to stardom and reveals a decade-long feud before their reunion. Tickets are $64 via: theatre.kelowna.ca The Black Cat Cabaret and 10 Minute Play Festival returns to the Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water St., March 21 and 22 in Kelowna. Local playwrights, directors and actors come together to perform original one-act plays, curated by New Vintage Theater. Dress in black or lovely red and “come to the cabaret, old man”. The two-night show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via newvintage.ca Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, New York, is one of the world's most prestigious venues for classical and popular music, and Summerland-based singer Monica Mason has big plans to perform on this respected stage . The singer is hosting a fundraising concert on Saturday at 3 p.m., as part of her efforts to raise money to help her on this dream trip and ease the high cost of it all. The concert will take place at the Center Stage Theater at Summerland High School, 9518 Main Street, and will feature secular and sacred songs. Entrance is by donation. Mickies Pub has live entertainment most Saturday evenings and this popular pub with delicious food is building a good reputation for its quality music. I can't wait to perform this Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with guitarist Loni Moger. The set list will lean more towards blues and popular standards, with a few original songs, and of course, a touch of fabulous jazz. Mickies Pub is located at 2170 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. His Murder on the Orient Express with Red Dot Players and their final two shows are this weekend, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is performed at the Okanagan College Theatre, 1000 KLO Rd., Kelowna. It's 1930, and the luxury train ride causes a person to disappear and is now found dead. Luckily for them, famous detective Hercule Poirot is on the case before the killer can strike again. The play features a wonderful cast of renowned actors and is directed by Jeramie Beaulne. Tickets are $28 and are available atreddotplayers.com or at the door. The Vernon Public Art Gallery's most recent exhibition is by German artist Ulrich J. Wolff titled Must Be Life. The artist is best known for his works with photographically constructed images and environments devoid of human presence, but this exhibition also includes haunting portraits that reflect the mysteries of the human condition. For more information, visit vernonpublicartgallery.com. The exhibition is until May 15. Tonight in Penticton, The Hub, located at 260 Martin Street, will host an evening of live acoustic music starting at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge and its night wing. Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email to [email protected]

