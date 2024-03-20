'Blade Runner, Coen Brothers and 'Slap Shot' Actor Was 88





Mr. Emmet Walsh, the familiar actor of Blade Runner, Simple BloodOscar winner for best film Ordinary people, Knives out, My Best Friend's Wedding, Slap Shot and more than 200 other films and television shows spanning a half-century, died Tuesday, his spokesperson said. He was 88 years old. Director Sandy Joseph told Deadline that Walsh died of cardiac arrest at Curbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont. His most recent roles include At loggerheads, the fair gemstones And Sneaky Pete. Knives out Writer-director Rian Johnson remembered the actor on social media today, writing, “Emmet came on set with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a list of modern classics in small characters, single spaced and double columned, which filled an entire page. , and two dollar bills which he distributed to the entire crew. “Don’t spend it and you’ll never be broke.” Absolute legend. Emmet arrived with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a small-print, single-spaced, double-column list of modern classics that filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills that he handed out to the whole team. Don't spend it and you'll never be broke. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/hP8Ml1fBGi -Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 20, 2024 Walsh himself is quoted as saying: “I approach every job thinking that it might be the last one, so it had better be the best job possible.” I want to be remembered as a working actor. I get paid for what I would do for nothing. Born March 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York, Walsh grew up in rural Vermont. He began his film career appearing in television series in the late 1960s before landing small roles in films including Alice's Restaurant, Little Big Man And Escape from the Planet of the Apes. He continued to star in episodes of popular series from the 1960s and 1970s, including Bonanza, All in the Family, Ironside, The Bob Newhart Show, McMillan & Wife, The Rockford Files, The Waltons, Starsky and Hutch, James at 16, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and much more. RELATED: David Soul Dies: 'Starsky & Hutch' Star Was 80 He also appeared on the big screen in 70s hits like Serpico, The Jerk, They Might Be Giants, Straight Time, What's Up, Doc? And Slapshot, in which he played sportswriter Dickie Dunn, who was “just trying to capture the spirit of the thing.” He continued to work steadily through the 1980s into the 2020s, appearing in popular pictures including the Coen brothers' 1984 debut. Simple blood, for which won the first Independent Spirit Award and their second feature film Raising Arizona (1987). He also appeared in Robert Redford's prison drama. Brubaker (1980), Academy Award winner Ordinary people (1980), nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture Reds (1981), Ridley Scott's science fiction classic Blade Runner (1982), comedy Chevrolet Chase Fletch (1985), horror picture Creatures (1986) and more. His 1990s films included It's time to kill (1996), The wedding of my best friend (1996), Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Wild West West (1999). From left to right: Mr. Emmet Walsh in “Blade Runner”, “Blood Simple” and “The Jerk” Everett Collection All the while, Walsh continued to land spots on top-rated TV shows, including Little House on the Prairie, Frasier, Home Improvement, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Tracey Takes On…, Gideon's Crossing, Army Wives, The Spirit of the Married Man And Damage. He has also done voice roles in such films and series. The Iron Robot, Adventure Time, Big Guy and Rusty the Robot, Pound Puppies And Wild Thornberries, plus narration from several characters from Ken Burns' epic 1990 miniseries Civil war and the documentarian's 1994 PBS series Baseball. Walsh also appeared in two Broadway shows – Does a tiger wear a tie (1969), opposite Al Pacino and Hal Holbrook, and This championship season (1973) – and a multitude of regional theater productions. In 1979, he established the Blarney Fund Education Trust, which provides scholarships to Vermont students. He is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh; his nephew Kevin Walsh (Renée); and great-nephews Emmet and Elliot. DEADLINE VIDEO:

