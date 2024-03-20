Jonathan Glazer's speech finds support from Hollywood actors and creators

Jonathan Glazer's Oscar acceptance speech after Area of ​​interest won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film has drawn condemnation from more than a thousand Hollywood actors, creators and executives in recent days, but some in the entertainment industry have also expressed support for Glazer and to his speech. (For more details on Glazer's speech and the backlash, click here.)

For context, here is Glazer's entire speech:

Thank you so much. I'll read it, I'm afraid.

Thank you to the Academy for this honor and to our partners A24 Films for access and Polish Film Institute, to the Stead Museum for their trust and advice, to my producers, actors, collaborators.

All of our choices were made to reflect and confront the present, not to say look what they were doing then, but rather look what we are doing now.

Our film shows where dehumanization comes to a head. It has shaped our entire past and present. Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust through an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocents.

Whether it is the victims of October, the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist? Alexandria, the girl who shines in the film as in life, chose to do it. I dedicate this to his memory and his resistance. THANKS.

Yesterday, She says Star Zoe Kazan shared a series of tweets that said in part: “Pretty shocked that anyone who saw AOC could be shocked by what Glazer said at the Oscars…a movie so rigorously determined not to allow its audience to escape into feeling or the self. -congratulations, which is more of a mirror, asking us to look at ourselves and think….. that the person who made this film could ask the same thing of us by accepting an award for their work… it makes me so sad that this could even be considered a political position.

Others who expressed support included I am a Virgo the creator Boots Riley. “Hail to Jonathan Glazer,” Riley wrote on

Hello to Jonathan Glazer.

Not just for denouncing the atrocities in Gaza and saying his film was about the present, but I finally saw Zone Of Interest last night. Since Under The Skin, he has shown that you don't have to wait to be posted to understand sound design. – Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) March 11, 2024

The band Massive Attack also spoke with: “Jonathan Glazer is a filmmaker of the highest integrity, greatest craftsmanship and greatest courage. A filmmaker who meticulously studies his subject and weighs his artistic judgments with great care and deep humanity. This care, judgment and humanity led to the conclusions of his speech. Solidarity.”

Jonathan Glazer is a filmmaker of the highest integrity, craftsmanship and courage. A filmmaker who meticulously studies his subject and weighs his artistic judgments with great care and deep humanity. This care, judgment and humanity led to the conclusions of his speech. Solidarity https://t.co/EPGwyj4vlx – Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) March 16, 2024

Directors Asif Kapadia and Jesse Peretz were among those who expressed support for Glazer's speech, according to Variety, and actor Mark Ruffalo was among many to applaud the speech in the auditorium that evening. Industry professionals who showed support for the speech included Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Red Sea Film Festival programmer Kaleem Aftab. Since the publication of the letter condemning Glazer's speech, numerous messages of support have been sent to Glazer on social media, including from prominent film critics including Guy Lodge and Dave Ehrlich, independent filmmakers such as Mark Cousins, and non-profit organizations, particularly Jewish ones. Voices for peace. These messages in turn attracted praise and criticism.

Perhaps the most surprising response to this speech was published by the director of the Auschwitz Memorial, Dr. Piotr MA Cywiński, on the official X-page of this organization.

“In his Oscar acceptance speech, Jonathan Glazer issued a universal moral warning against dehumanization,” the statement begins. “His goal was not to descend to the level of political discourse. Critics who expected a clear political position or a film solely about the genocide failed to grasp the depth of its message. The area of ​​interest is not a film about the Holocaust. Above all, it is a profound warning about humanity and its nature.

“In his Oscar acceptance speech, Jonathan Glazer issued a universal moral warning against dehumanization. His goal was not to descend to the level of political discourse. Critics who expected a clear political position or a film solely about the genocide failed to grasp the depth of its pic.twitter.com/222Xv3lVEb – Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 14, 2024

Following backlash against his message, Cywiński later clarified that Glazer's “brief, moving and widely criticized Oscar acceptance speech is open to interpretation…I never meant to cause any hurt or harm.” anger. My goal was to remind us that the role of memory is to confront each of us with the most uncomfortable ethical and moral questions.

Further, an independent filmmaker (who describes himself on the platform as Jewish) began a Change.org petition in support of Glazer. The petition has garnered 573 signatures since it was posted yesterday, but the signatories are not publicly visible at this time.

Andreas Wiseman contributed to this report.