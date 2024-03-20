The Cher Show puts more than a dime in the Fisher Theater jukebox – Macomb Daily

If the volume and mixed quality of jukebox musicals are a scourge for theatergoers, “The Cher Show” will make you – wait for it – believe in the concept again.

It’s definitely not “Les Misérables” or “Hamilton.” But it's not supposed to be either. “The Cher Show” — at the Fisher Theater in Detroit through Sunday, March 24, works like an upper echelon of jukeboxes because it actually tells its story succinctly and believably, from an insecure teenager to a bold icon of record, stage and screen – from his early days as a backing vocalist for Phil Spector's Hollywood sessions to his 1998 hit “Believe” and points in between. (She also had hits in each of three decades and is nominated for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class).

It's important to note that “The Cher Show” uses the songs to advance the narrative rather than committing the frequent jukebox sin of placing them above the plot. In doing so, he covers a lot of ground quickly and clearly – never better than when setting the second act to a tailor-made rendition of “The Beat Goes On”, which traces Cher's evolution as an actress back to her wins at the 1988 Oscars and Golden Globes for “Moonshine”.

The series also scores points thanks to the three actresses who play Cher at different eras (one thing before Taylor Swift) of her career – Ella Perez as the '60s girl, Catherine Ariale as the lady of fame television series from the '70s and Morgan Scott as the star of the '80s, a Tony Award-winning role for Stephanie J. Block in the 2018 Broadway production. The trio interact and intertwine throughout throughout the show, as Rick Elice's script allows them to comment and reflect on the events of Cher's life as a sort of conscience of the Greek chorus, offering true insight (a word not usually heard in jukebox musicals) and perspective.

They each have standout moments, individually and collectively – the latter via “Song For the Lonely and “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me,” while Scott tears the roof off the theater with the flamboyant “The Way of Love “.

Also note that, just like in real life, there is another star at work on “The Cher Show.”

The costumes.

Cher's longtime fashion collaborator Bob Mackie also won the Tony for Best Costume Design for a Musical, and it's not hard to see why. Whether it's recreations of her iconic outfits for her or new outfits, “The Cher Show” is a parade-worthy parade of rhinestone- and jewel-encrusted glamor, with more quick changes than Swifties trying to buy concert tickets online. The best of these takes place during “Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do,” as Mackie (an exuberant Tyler Pirrung) performs a breathtaking sprint of controversial costumes from “The Sonny and Cher Show.” “The Beat Goes On” segment, meanwhile, features another set of legendary outfits, and rest assured there are plenty more where they came from throughout the production.

The casting of “The Cher Show” is also notable for its flexibility, with most actors other than the three main leads having to play multiple roles. Pirrung, for example, also stars as Robert Altman giving Cher her first break on Broadway, and Mason Derreck Lewis makes an impact in a few small roles. Lucy Werner, meanwhile, is solid as Georgia Holt, Cher's mother, and in a brief number as Lucille Ball, encouraging Cher to leave her first husband, Sonny Bono, and stake her own claim while singing “Heart of Stone”.

And speaking of Sonny, Lorenzo Pugliese does a great job fleshing out a cartoonish role – especially nailing Bono's singing voice. He particularly demonstrates easy chemistry when playing opposite three actresses in the same role, which is surely no easy feat.

Ultimately, “The Cher Show” checks a lot of boxes for casual fans and theater enthusiasts alike. More than musicals about Tina Turner and Donna Summer, it treats the history of its subject in an authentic way – but also manages to have fun with it.

“The Cher Show” runs through Sunday, March 24 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.