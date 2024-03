Man sentenced for starting fight

A man accused of inciting a fight that led to a 2022 mass shooting in Philadelphia's South Street entertainment district, leaving three dead and 11 others injuredwas sentenced to prison. Rashaan Vereen, 36, will serve between nine and 23 months followed by four years of probation, CBS News Philadelphia reported Wednesday. It was about 11:30 p.m. on June 4, 2022, when Vereen and a friend, Gregory Jackson, 34, began arguing with another man, Micah Towns, investigators said at the time. After the three exchanged heated words, Jackson and Vereen attacked Towns. Jackson pulled out his legally licensed weapon and shot Towns, who returned fire with his own licensed weapon. In total, they exchanged 17 shots, authorities said. Jackson died and Towns was injured in the shooting but survived. The latter was not the subject of any charges since his actions were considered self-defense. Their conflict attracted the attention of two teenagers a block away, who began shooting indiscriminately in their direction. They each killed an innocent bystander one is a youth worker who is celebrating his 22nd birthday and the other is a 27-year-old home caregiver. These two shooters, Qaadir Dukes-Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, 17, have been charged with murder. Unfortunately, there is nothing new in the fact that (when) people hear gunshots, they Reach for every weapon they have, District Attorney Larry Krasner said when US police picked up the two teenagers in Virginia shortly after the shooting. We have what started as an unfair fight between two people attacking one person. In a country where we have some 300 million inhabitants and 500 million weapons, we moved very, very quickly from punches to bullets. Vereen was initially accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another, conspiracy, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and obstructing the justice, according to the US marshals. It was convicted of simple assault, conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person after a waiver lawsuit, according to NBC Philadelphia. The murder charge was dropped after it was determined Vereen did not fire a weapon. With news feed services

