'Blood Simple' 'Blade Runner' Actor Was 88

Mr. Emmet Walsh, the wily actor who became an audience favorite for his delightfully contemptible performances in films such as Single blood, Blade Runner, Brubaker And The moron, is dead. He was 88 years old.

Walsh died Tuesday in St. Albans, Vt., said his longtime manager, Sandy Joseph. The Hollywood Reporter. The cause was cardiac arrest.

With his distinctive shape and amusing delivery, Walsh was an ideal supporting player. A master of quirky comic relief and stubborn edginess, he excelled in roles that inhabited the darkest corners of humanity. No matter who he played, he had a colorful impact.

“A consummate old pro in the second banana business, Walsh has left his mark on 109 films and counting, with the smile of that big bastard who stands between you and something else – and knows it”, Nicolas Rapold wrote in a 2011 profile of the actor for LA Weekly.

In the same article, Walsh – who ended up with more than 230 credits listed on IMDb – summed up his philosophy on acting: “I don't want you to see a Mr. Emmet Walsh. I want you to see a garbage collector or a president of Princeton or whatever. …I do everyone. And also I play hard.

With his imposing stature, Walsh was often portrayed as someone in authority. He played an army recruiting sergeant Alice's restaurant (1969), a prison guard in Little big man (1970), doctor at Airport '77 (1977), Dustin Hoffman's belligerent parole office caught with his pants down Normal time (1978), a corrupt lumber merchant Brubaker (1980), the police chief of Creatures (1986), governor of Milagro Beanfield's War (1988) and a sheriff Bitter harvest (1993).

Walsh is also remembered for his winning performance as humble sportswriter Dickie Dunn in Slapshot (1977), as the relentlessly demented sniper decided to shoot Steve Martin in The moron (1979) and as Michael Keaton's sponsor in Clean and sober (1988).

Perhaps no character better embodied Walsh's talents than Loren Visser, the unscrupulous private detective of Single blood (1984), the Coen brothers' first feature film. Visser, hired to catch an unfaithful spouse and his lover in the act, ends up betraying and killing his client, emptying his safe and framing the woman for the murder.

In a story with no redeeming participants, Visser is by far the most objectionable, and in a 2000 review of the film, Roger Ebert called Walsh “that poet of sordidness.”

“Every time you [have to] try to find something individual that works for the character,” Walsh said The Guardian in 2017. “If you play a bad guy, you don’t play a bad guy. … Visser does not consider himself particularly bad or evil. He's on the edge of what's legal, but he's having a lot of fun with it all. He's a simple guy trying to make a little more money and going a little further than he normally would in his businesses.

Walsh received a Spirit Award for Best Male Role for Single blood. The Coens then brought the actor back for another spectacular role, that of a machine shop worker in Raising Arizona (1987).

If not Visser, Walsh will be best remembered for his portrayal of Bryant in Ridley Scott's film. Blade Runner (1982). As is typical of a Walsh character, Bryant is an uncompromising police captain who forces Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) out of retirement to return to his job as a specialist tracking down bioengineered replicants who have detached. “I need you Deck. It’s a bad situation, even worse,” he said through gritted teeth. “I need the old Blade Runner. I need your magic.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood ReporterWalsh said he was asked about Blade Runner more than any other film he had ever made. “We have destroyed [Los Angeles’] Union Station,” he recalls. “They set everything up in a little office in the corner, and we had to be out at five in the morning because commuters were arriving to catch the train. I don't know if I really understood what it was about.

After seeing the finished film for the first time, Walsh realized he was not the only one who had this opinion. “We all sat there and it was over. And nothing,” he says, laughing hysterically. “We didn’t know what to say, what to think or do! We didn't know what we had done! The only one who seemed to understand was Ridley.

Michael Emmet Walsh was born March 22, 1935 in Ogdensburg, New York. His father was a customs agent.

Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh attended the Tilton School in New Hampshire before enrolling at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, where he shared a room with prospective students. Landing nodes Starring William Devane. (In 1998, Clarkson honored Walsh with his prestigious Golden Knight Award.)

Walsh earned a bachelor's degree in marketing in 1958 and moved to New York. Three years later, he joined the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and began plying his trade in summer and regional theater throughout the Northeast.

Walsh appeared in an episode of The doctors in 1968 and made his Broadway debut a year later in the drama Does a tiger wear a tie? in a cast that included Al Pacino and Hal Holbrook. In 1973, he replaced Charles Durning as George Sikowski in the original production of Jason Miller's film. This championship season.

After making his film debut as an uncredited extra in Midnight Cowboy (1969), Walsh appeared in such notable features as Serpico (1973), The player (1975), On the road to glory (1976), Ordinary people (1980), Reds (nineteen eighty one), Canning line (1982) and Silkwood (1983).

Single blood marked a turning point.

Walsh was filming a movie in Texas when he caught wind of an independent project that two Austin brothers were trying to put together. He was intrigued by the private detective character, envisioning the role as a Sydney Greenstreet type with a suit and Panama hat. After watching a promotional trailer they had shot to attract investors, he signed up.

While Joel Coen and Ethan Coen made heavy use of storyboarding and gave their actors little direction, Walsh wasn't sure what to make of the beginning filmmakers. He didn't expect Single blood have a big impact on his career.

“I didn’t hear from them for months. They didn’t have enough money to take me to New York for the opening of the film,” Walsh said. “I saw it three or four days later when it opened in Los Angeles, and I was like, 'Wow!' Suddenly my price increased five times. I was the guy everyone wanted.

Walsh had a flair for comedy, as seen in Cold Turkey (1971), They could be giants (1971), Get to know your rabbit (1972), What's up doc? (1972), Finally a love (1975), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), The fish that saved Pittsburgh (1979), Fletch (1985), Back to school (1986), Wild cats (1986), Camping nowhere (1994), The wedding of my best friend (1997) and Christmas with the Kranks (2004). And he showed up in a grumpy role in Knives out (2019).

He also worked as a voice-over actor (Ken Burns documentary series in 1990). Civil war1999s The iron giant) and as a guest star on television (All in the family, Alongside iron, Bargain, The Bob Newhart Show, The Rockford Files, Little House on the Prairie, Home Improvement, The X Files, NYPD Blue, Spawn, Empire And The right gemstones).

Walsh never married. Like him Put the in a 2015 interview, “If you marry another actor, there's always competition. And if you marry a “civilian”, he doesn't understand what you're doing or why you have to travel to, say, Nova Scotia, for several months. Besides, I've never met a woman stupid enough to think I was a good match!

Survivors include two nephews.