Celebrity news site Hollywood Life has had another life, acquired from its last previous owner by Curfew at 10 p.m.which plans to integrate journalism sites about stars, celebrities and royals into its own substantial social media footprint and brand deals.

We're keeping the editorial voice and staying true to what Hollywood Life was for the last 15 years, said Razvan Romnescu, co-founder and CEO of 10 p.m., in an interview from his base in Panama City, Panama . We want to be known for our latest news and entertainment. We want to shine a spotlight on creators, a spotlight on brands, a spotlight on artists. We have our own voice about people doing cool things. Same thing for brands.

A more unified and strategic link between Hollywood Life's celebrity-driven journalism and the intensely online content and branded material that 10:00 PM Curfew has produced for more than a decade will be crucial to this approach. It's a big change for a relatively venerable news site that has weathered several owners in recent years.

We understand the drafting and respect it, Romanescu said. Hollywood Life is a 15 year old brand that hasn't gotten the love it deserves.

Veteran celebrity magazine editor Bonnie Fuller, who relaunched Us Weekly magazine in the early days of Shoulds and previously ran the U.S. versions of Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire, launched Hollywood Life in 2009 with the then-nascent Penske Media Group. The deal was one of several similar early deals from Penske at that time, focused on personality-driven blogs/online news sites focused on specific verticals, including the technology-focused Boy Genius Report mobile, and Nikke Finkes' Hollywood insider publication, Deadline (with which I worked for four years).

The partnership ended three years ago, a year after the start of the pandemic, with Fuller takes full control of independent publication. Fuller in turn sold Hollywood Life last August to digital media startup Factz and left the publication.

Executives at two-year-old Factz said They then hoped to relaunch the site with a new mobile app this year, and expand it to events, live activations and exclusive celebrity cooperations, according to Variety, owned by Penske. But Factz quickly abandoned its plans, selling 10 p.m. curfew for what Romanescu called low seven figures in a deal closed on March 1.

The new owner of Hollywood Life has been around since 2012, even before Instagram, as Romanescu says. That said, it's a different type of media company, built more to maximize content opportunities on social media platforms and mobile devices than the Web 1.0 style blogs and articles that characterized the era slightly older Hollywood Life Online Media.

Romanescu said his company hopes to bridge that gap with a edgier approach to social media for Hollywood Life, which has mostly stuck to posting brief descriptions and links to stories on the home site. While this made sense at one point, these days most social media platforms actively penalize posts that try to send their audience elsewhere.

When we look at this strategy, the place where we are strongest is almost non-existent on the Hollywood Life site, Romanescu said. Among the problems: no presence on Instagram's popular short-video site, Reels. As a result, social media platforms bring little impact to the brand or its stories.

Unlike traditional media outlets, including Hollywood Life, 10:00 PM Curfew focused on content and brand building that remained on each social media platform, avoiding audience reduction for posts with links offsite, Romanescu said. 10:00 PM Curfew's content is typically built around a series of addresses it controls on each site that include common tags such as @memes or @girls.

We're going to implement our magic sauce of the 10 p.m. curfew and bring them back to a place where the algorithm doesn't just punish them for trying to send content off the platform, Romanescu said .

10PM Curfew has deals with big brands like Dunkin Donuts and Tinder, Romanescu said, and can now create ad content that can also run on Hollywood Life.

10:00 p.m. Curfew also plans to expand Hollywood Life's dwindling staff, now down to just five people, amid all the change and uncertainty of the past two years.

The sites' publishing philosophy will also change, with a more data-driven focus, more exclusives, while using social media trends a little more diligently to target areas of interest, Romanescu said. The company will also likely change the cadence of story production, moving away from the Sisyphean task of churning out dozens of me-too stories per day.

If we were to publish 50 stories a day, but only seven of them attracted the audience, we would prefer that only 20 stories received more attention, Romanescu said.

What will be different is the integration of the social-first approach that has brought the 10 p.m. curfew to over a billion monthly views from 70 million subscribers/followers of its content on major social media platforms.

One thing we were never able to offer our partners was a unified 360-degree approach, Romanescu said. We can now help you reach an older audience, aligned with traditional brands. Our brands can now launch a social campaign and live with editorial supported by thoughtful journalists.

The 10 p.m. deal comes during a difficult time for media companies, both traditional and online, with thousands of layoffs at publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times to Cond Nast, bankruptcies like Vice Media, sales like Buzzfeeds' ejection of much of Complex, and more signs of industry-wide distress.

In this context, the agreement on the 10 p.m. curfew is somewhat of an exception, in several respects, Romanescu acknowledged. Most notably, this is an example of a social media newcomer (relatively) purchasing a news site from the parent company of a new established powerhouse.

The Romanescu company has staff spread across Europe, Canada and the United States, although Romanescu and his co-founder are both based in Panama City. The Hollywood Life team, as it currently stands, remains based in Los Angeles.

The company is also looking at other potential acquisitions, Romanescu said, but we don't want to jump the gun and take on more than we can handle. There is definitely blood in the water and there are publications and talents that deserve a stable place.