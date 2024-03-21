Leslie Bibb steals the show from Kristen Wiig

In Royal PalmIt's the version of Palm Beach, Florida, where everything is just south of reality, there's always something new competing for your attention. At some point, you might be dazzled by the mod muumuus worn by the city's wealthy elite. The next minute you're staring at Ricky Martin's wet chest and tiny swimsuit. Apple TV+'s latest series is terrifically good at keeping your attention where the show wants it to be. But there is an element of Royal PalmThe first three episodes, released at the same time on Wednesday, steal your gaze every time, no matter how many shirtless hunks or hypnotic sartorial models fill the screen: Leslie Bibb.

Even if Bibbs' name doesn't sound familiar, his face probably won't be familiar to you. Since the '90s, Bibb has steadily worked as one of Hollywood's busiest character actresses, jumping between cult favorite gay series like Ryan Murphy's. Popular and the quickly canceled GCBto meatier roles in the first two Iron Man movies, Confessions of a Shopaholic, and hordes of other guest spots from the series. But in Royal Palm, Bibb finally has the chance to show what she is capable of on a more stable stage. In this series, she takes on her role as Dinah Donahue, the charitable innue who threatens to topple Palm Beach's power rankings by the teeth and refuses to let go. Bibb won't rest until she shows a new generation of viewers just how talented she is, especially when it comes to playing women who are equally ambitious and vindictive. Bibb is still awesome everywhere Royal PalmIt's in this trio of introductory episodes that it repeatedly steals the spotlight from its star, Kristen Wiig, as their two characters vie for the glory of Florida royalty. It's fun to watch, and it should herald a new era in Bibbs' long career.

In case you haven't watched it yet, here's what you need to know: Set in 1969, the series traces the endless efforts of one Maxine Simmons (Wiig), who arrives in Palm Beach with the intention to make their way to the top of the social food chain. . This is much easier said than done, given that Maxine must gain access to the city's most prestigious private club, the Palm Royale, to even have a chance of infiltrating the ranks of the nobility of the Sunshine State. On her first attempt, Maxine is almost instantly discovered by one of the club's waiters (Martin), but not before overhearing a conversation between three of the Palm Royale's most frequent guests.

Evelyn Rollins (Allison Janney), Raquel Kimberly-Marco (Claudi Ferri), and Dinah Donahue all sit around a poolside table discussing the status of the women's movement. The trio is dismayed by the recent hubbub at the Oak Room, where a woman demanded a table in a men-only establishment. If this is the state of the female world in 1969, can you aaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy what will 1970 bring? Said Dinah. This is only Bibb's third line in the series, and she has already proven herself to be one of the series' MVPs. The emphasis on one small word seems so naturally conversational, yet so clearly a considered choice on the actor's part, that it becomes a testament to Bibbs' talent.

This is the case with many line readings of Bibbs, during which I found myself breaking out of spectator mode and putting on my critic's hat (it's a fedora with a five-foot-long feather on the brim) . Bibb has a naturalism about her that I've seen slowly dissipate from television, especially among actors playing recurring roles. It's as if she showed up on set so confident in her knowledge of the character and her abilities as a performer that she forgot she was working. But what Bibb is doing doesn't seem to be a method. If anything, it looks like she's just having fun, and it's amazing how much that joy can translate to the viewer.

In this first episode, Maxine hatches a plan to get Dinah to sponsor her Palm Royale membership, which involves Maxine orchestrating a run-in that leads to a tennis lesson, a sewing fitting, and an abortion, which is right up your alley. average week in Palm Beach. When Maxine notices Dinah across the street, crying in her car after getting into a fight with one of the tennis instructors at the Palm Royales, she puts two and two together and takes action. After pulling over in her car and letting Dinah crash her bumper, Maxine and Dinah begin to spill out into the hospital waiting room. Maxine tells Dinah that she is married to Dellacorte's last son, the heir to the most important estate in Palm Beach. But even that isn't enough to support Dinah. If I were to sponsor you, the initiation fee is $30,000, with an additional $500 monthly, says Dinah. Do you have this kind money, Maxine? She doesn't.

But Maxine doesn't let that deter her, and once she gets Dinah to admit that she's pregnant with the tennis instructor's baby, Maxine feels like she's got him. Unfortunately, even a fake child isn't enough to buy Dinah's signature on some membership papers. Unconcerned about Dinah's fetus, the two women go for drinks, where Bibb delivers a captivating monologue about how a woman married for money will spend her life roaming around lesser men. It's a speech infused with the aforementioned stylistic gifts that Bibb gives to his acting, this time with plenty of glass-grabbing mannerisms and exasperated hands.

I have peace knowing that my marriage will fail, Dinah tells Maxine. But I could Never initiate its disappearance. If I did, I would lose everything. As if we weren't already standing and applauding, Bibb twirls his wrist clockwise to put his palm in the air, a shrug without even shrugging his shoulders. So you see, she said, stretching the vowel at the end of the word until it was ready to break, only the poor can afford to experience romance. What makes this performance so great is that Bibb doesn't just recycle caricatures of an abused woman; These feelings and the way they are expressed seem unique to Dinah, and it is thanks to Bibb that this scene is truly remarkable.

At the end of the first episode, after allowing her new friend access to a safe abortion, Maxine plays all her cards and blackmails Dinah into being her first godmother at the Palm Royale. This is enough to grant Maxine the access she so desires, but it also puts a target on her from Dinah and the rest of the rich women at the club. In episode 2, Dinah's sponsorship causes a ripple effect. She raises $200,000 for a medical charity, but Mary Jones Davidsoul (Julia Duffy), who is looking to raise cash donations to support Fibrosis, is behind with $190,000. Seeing an opportunity, Mary asks Maxine to distribute $10,000 for a table at her charity auction, which Maxine agrees to pay if Mary is her second of three needed sponsors. In a crisis, Dinah ends up playing Maxine in a doubles tennis game, alongside her husband, Perry (Jordan Bridges), and her clandestine lover, tennis instructor Eddie (Jason Canela).

Sequences like these prove that Bibbs' performance is perfected down to the details. The physical elements are just as calculated as each moment of dialogue, and it's a joy to watch her display her talents on the tennis court. In Royal PalmIn the third episode, Bibb gets the chance to do it again, waltzing into the mansion owned by Maxine's comatose mother-in-law, Norma (Carol Burnett), and demanding answers as quickly as she demands a drink. Does Norma know you dress up at Dellacorte? » asks Dinah as Maxine opens the door. No, of course she doesn't! She is in a coma. Bibbs' delivery here is spiritually akin to that of Jane Krakowski in One of my favorites 30 Rockk jokes: idiotic, ridiculous and entirely appropriate to the characters' overflow of narcissism.

Vanity is all the rage in Palm Beach, after all, and Dinah has more of it than any of the other capable players. Royal Palm so far. Watching Bibb act crazy, and have it come across so effortlessly, is a pure and utter delight, and a rarity on television, where bigger usually suggests better. That's not always true, and Bibbs' performance is a necessary reminder that thoughtfully inhabiting a character down to their every movement, even when those gestures aren't out of proportion, can be just as compelling as no matter what striking example of a capital A. acting. And with Bibb preparing for his time at the White Lotus in this series' third season, we can expect even more exciting character work. Certainly, the next seven weeks Royal Palm will be the perfect aperitif.