Mr. Emmet Walsh, Actor of 'Blood Simple,' Dies at 88

Mr. Emmet Walsh, the actor who brought his unmistakable face and unsettling presence to films like Blood Simple and Blade Runner, has died at the age of 88, his manager announced Wednesday.

Walsh died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in St. Albans, Vt., according to his longtime manager, Sandy Joseph.

The muscular, stocky-faced Walsh often played good ol' boys with bad intentions, as he did in one of his rare leading roles as a crooked Texas private detective in the Coen brothers' debut film, the 1984 neo-noir Blood Simple.

Joel and Ethan Coen said they wrote the role for Walsh, who would win the inaugural Film Independent Spirit Award for Leading Male Actor for the role.

There are only nine or ten of us doing what I do, Walsh told the Los Angeles Times in 1989, describing his status as an actor. How it happens is you get old and decrepit and bald and eventually they start hiring you. It's not that you're good or anything. They think if you survived, you must be talented.

Rob Schneider, who directed and starred with Walsh in the 2007 film Big Stan, remembered his friend on X (formerly Twitter) as one of the best actors and human beings he ever knew.

I remember all his wonderful stories and his generosity with the acting wisdom and knowledge he had accumulated in the 119 films he made over the course of his Schneider career. tweeted.

Critics and moviegoers relished the moments when Walsh appeared on screen.

Roger Ebert once observed: “No film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be completely bad.”

Walsh played a crazed sniper in the 1979 Steve Martin comedy, The Jerk, and a prostate-examining doctor in the 1985 Chevrolet Chase, Fletch.

In 1982's Blade Runner, a film he called exhausting and difficult to make with perfectionist director Ridley Scott, Walsh played a hard-nosed police captain who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement to hunt down cyborgs.

Born Michael Emmet Walsh, his characters led people to believe he was from the American South, but he could hardly have come from further north.

Walsh grew up on Lake Champlain in Swanton, Vermont, just a few miles from the Canada-U.S. border, where his grandfather, father and brother worked as customs agents.

He went to a small local high school with a graduating class of 13, then to Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

He performed exclusively on stage, with no intention of doing otherwise, for a decade, working in summer and repertory companies.

Walsh slowly began making film appearances in 1969 with a small role in Alice's Restaurant. He didn't begin taking leading roles until nearly a decade later, when he was in his forties, making his breakthrough with 1978's Straight Time, in which he played the smug parole officer and Rude by Dustin Hoffman.

Walsh was filming Silkwood with Meryl Streep in Dallas in the fall of 1982 when he received the offer for Blood Simple from the Coen brothers, then aspiring filmmakers who had seen and loved him in Straight Time.

My agent called me with a script written by kids for a low-budget film, Walsh told the Guardian in 2017. It was a Sydney Greenstreet type role, complete with Panama suit and hat. I thought it was pretty fun and interesting. They were 100 miles away in Austin, so I went there early a day before filming.

Walsh said the filmmakers didn't even have enough money to take it to New York for the opening, but he would be amazed that first-time filmmakers produced something this good.

I saw it three or four days later when it came out in Los Angeles, and I was like, Wow! he said. Suddenly my price increased five times. I was the guy everyone wanted.

In the film, he plays Loren Visser, a detective assigned to follow a man's wife, then paid to kill her and her lover.

Visser also acts as narrator, and the opening monologue, delivered in a Texas drawl, included some of Walsh's most memorable lines.

Today in Russia they have everything mapped out so that everyone shoots for everyone. That's the theory, anyway, says Visser. But what I know is Texas. And down here, you are alone.

Walsh was still working into the late '80s, making recent appearances on the television series The Righteous Gemstones and American Gigolo.

His more than 100 film credits included director Rian Johnson's 2019 family murder mystery Knives Out and director Mario Van Peebles' western Outlaw Posse, released this year.

“It’s amazing how much I fall into the trap of doing these bad guys,” Walsh told The Times in 1989, when he was 53. I'm still waiting to play a role with a toupee. And they Never let me play Jamie Lee Curtis's love interest.

Dalton covers entertainment for the Associated Press. Los Angeles Times archives and staff contributed to this report.