Before starring in hit films, Amanda Seyfried had small roles on several popular television shows.

Before Amanda Seyfried starred in beloved musicals like “Mamma Mia!” and “Les Misrables”, she frequently appeared on popular television shows.

The beginning of Seyfried's career was in soap operas. After starring as Karen Smith on “Mean Girls,” she starred in a number of detective and crime shows before landing leading roles in hit Hollywood films.

A look back at Seyfried's television career before becoming an internationally renowned film star.

1. “As the World Turns”

Seyfried's first role in the industry came in the soap opera “How the World Turns.”

This serial ran for 55 years and for a short time a young Seyfried appeared on the show.

Seyfried was part of “As the World Turns” from 1999 to 2001, where she played Lucinda Montgomery. Seyfried appeared on the series for 16 episodes when she was 15 years old.

After Seyfried left the series, his character lived on. Peyton List joined the cast as a character from 2001 to 2005. Then a third actress, Spencer Grammer, took over in 2006.

Sarah Glendening played an older version of the character in later seasons.

2. “All My Children”

“All My Children” was another sitcom that Seyfried appeared in very early in her career.

She was in five episodes of the wildly popular sitcom starring Susan Lucci..

The show, set in a fictional Pennsylvania suburb, aired on ABC from 1970 to 2011. Seyfried was on the show in 2003 and played Joni Stafford.

3. “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”

Early in Seyfried's career, she starred in numerous crime shows. One of them was “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, which is a long-running spin-off of “Law & Order”, which aired in 1999 and continues today.

The detectives on this show focus on crimes of a sexual nature. Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Ice-T are the stars of this show which welcomes many guest stars.

Each episode tells its own story. Seyfried played the character Tandi McCain in the 2004 episode titled “Outcry”. In the series, her character accuses her father-in-law's boss of sexual assault.

4. “Home”

Another show that Seyfried guest starred on was the medical drama “House.”

In a season 8 episode titled “Detox”, Seyfried plays Pam, the girlfriend of hospital patient Keith Foster.

In the episode, as the couple is driving down the road, Foster begins coughing up blood, causing Seyfried's character to panic and crash the vehicle.

This episode aired in 2005. The show continued until 2012.

5. “Forest fires”

“Wildfire” was a mystery show that ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2008.

Seyfried's time on the show was brief. She played Rebecca in five episodes.

6. “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”

Seyfried continued her work in crime shows when she appeared in a 2006 episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Seyfried's character was Lacey Finn, a bridesmaid at a wedding where the groom's mother is murdered. Finn becomes one of the main suspects in the murder investigation.

This episode, titled “Rashomama”, was part of the sixth season of the series.

7. “Veronique Mars”

“Veronica Mars” was a crime show that starred Kristen Bell.

Although the drama began in 2004, more recent additions have been made to the story, with a film in 2014 and a television revival in 2019.

Seyfried was part of the cast from the start of the series. She plays Lily Kane, Mars' best friend who was murdered before the series began. The character of Seyfried was part of the series through flashbacks.

8. “Justice”

“Justice” was a short one-season detective series.

Seyfried was in an episode called “Pretty Women”. It was one of his last roles before he started landing major films.

9. “Great love”

“Big Love” is a TV series that really put Seyfried on the map.

This HBO show was about a Mormon family in Utah who practiced polygamy.

Bill Paxton played Bill Henrickson, the patriarch of the family. His three wives were played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chlo Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Seyfried played Hendrickson's eldest child from 2006 to 2011. Her starring role as Sophie in “Mama Mia!” came in the middle of this show's broadcast.