I'm tired of daily FaceTime calls – Chicago Tribune

Dear Amy: My son-in-law, his wife and 3-year-old daughter live in Hawaii.

My wife and I are on the west coast.

We visit them several times a year, and they visit us during the Christmas holidays when they can.

The times we spend together are always warm and drama-free.

We are on good terms and I adore them.

My only problem is our daughter-in-law. As sweet as she can be, she video calls every day, often more than once, to recite the details of her day.

Honestly, it can be quite tedious.

Sure, it's nice to see our toddler granddaughter, even when she's being difficult or disinterested, but those unscheduled video calls can last 10, 15, 20 minutes each, and too often take place during meals or when we read, watch television or drift away. sleep.

We have other children and grandchildren that we speak with about once a week. This amount of contact is pleasant and reasonable.

I gently expressed my displeasure to my wife, who is mostly in agreement, but can't bring herself to set some boundaries for fear of hurting our daughters-in-law.

After talking about it several times, I realized that my insistence was hurting my wife's feelings.

I will occasionally move to another room, but since these are video calls, it's hard to disengage without showing disinterest or annoyance.

I just wish it would stay “short and sweet”.

What do you think?

To hang up

Dear Hang Up: It sounds like your daughter-in-law is very lonely. She wouldn't video chat with her husband's people twice a day if she had friends, other family, and other satisfactory outlets.

Has your wife discussed this with her son? (Not the embarrassment of calls, but the question of his wife's possible loneliness?)

Calling seems like a lifesaver for this mom, and your wife might ask if she participates in playgroups or other activities with other moms and their kids.

This mother likely gave birth at the height of the pandemic, and I wonder if that experience caused her to isolate.

As the primary contact, your wife should encourage this new mom to find ways to connect with other families.

The next time you visit, your grandparents should look at the opportunities in their neighborhood with fresh eyes. Visits to the local playground can generate many friendships for both the child and the parents.

Here are ways to create boundaries if she calls at an inopportune time: Oh, we just sat down to dinner. Is everything alright? Can we talk tomorrow?

Additionally, I suggest you tune in (pay close attention) for a few moments to make eye contact in a friendly, sincere, and open way, then continue on your way.

You can also change this dynamic if you initiate a call.

You can start by saying: I only have a few minutes, but I want to say hello quickly. How is my adorable grandson?

Dear Amy: One of my children is getting married this spring. I was deleted and not invited at all. My ex took me away from this child.

I do not know what to do. Should I still send a card?

Should I still send a gift?

Some say not to send anything. Some say I should have a nice vacation.

What do you or others recommend I do?

Alienated Dad

Dear Alienated: You should send your child a warmly written letter, congratulating him or her on the engagement and sincerely wishing the couple much happiness. Don't overload it with history. End with, I hope you have a wonderful wedding celebration with lots of joy. I will think of you both.

And then go on vacation.

Dear Amy: I'm quite disgusted by the first line of your recent response to Wondering Parents, who were being urged by in-laws to raise their child according to a Christian parenting YouTube channel.

Your line reads: Jesus may have walked on water, but he never had to try to guide a toddler through the grocery store.

I don't know why you think it's appropriate to make fun of other people's religion, and I would like to know why you wrote that offensive line.

Disgusted

Dear Disgusted: I wrote that line because it’s funny.

I don't make fun of other people's religion, because it's my religion too.

And if you don't think our higher power has a sense of humor, I suggest you take a long look around.

Humanity is often hilarious.

