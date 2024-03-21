Mr. Emmet Walsh, Actor of Blade Runner and Raising Arizona, Dies at 88





Mr. Emmet Walsh, the veteran actor best known for his roles in Blade Runner and Raising Arizona, has died. He was 88 years old. Walsh died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at Curbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vt., according to his longtime manager, Sandy Joseph. The actor has become widely recognized for his remarkable portrayals of memorable characters such as the sleazy detective in the Coen brothers' film noir Blood Simple, Harrison Ford's LAPD boss in Ridley Scott's futuristic thriller Blade Runner, the local sheriff gooey sci-fi horror comedy. Critters, and the father of the groom in the romantic comedy My Best Friends Wedding with Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney. His most recent credits include his stunning performance as an elderly security guard in Rian Johnson's detective comedy Knives Out, and his roles in Brothers with Brendan Fraser for Legendary Films, the independent feature God Loves the Green Bay Packers and The Righteous Gemstones. for HBO. Born in Ogdensburg, New York, and raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh began his acting career on stage, making his Broadway debut in 1969. He moved on to film and television, appearing in more than 200 credits. spanning six decades. His immense work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions. Other notable films include Little Big Man, Slap Shot, Ordinary People, Reds and A Time to Kill. On television, he had recurring roles on shows like Frasier, The X-Files, and NYPD Blue, and did voiceovers in the documentaries The Civil War and Ken Burns' Baseball. Walsh received the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Actor for Blood Simple in 1986 and received the 2018 Carney Life Achievement Award. He established the Blarney Fund Education Trust to provide scholarships for Vermont students. The veteran actor treated each role with dedication, once saying, “I approach every job thinking that it might be my last, so it better be the best job possible.” I want to be remembered as a working actor. I get paid for what I would do for free.

