Hollywood Casino York announces 3% revenue increase





Gaming revenue in February at Hollywood Casino York increased by 3% compared to the same month last year. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the Springettsbury Township casino grossed more than $8.7 million in February. Last year, the casino reported revenue of $8.4 million. Revenue from table games and slots contributed to the increase in revenue. Hollywood Casino York reported a 12.9% increase in table game revenue in February. The casino generated more than $1.3 million in table game revenue, up from more than $1.2 million last February. MORE:York County man stole classic car and wrecked it: police MORE:My Salon offers health and beauty professionals a space to grow their business MORE:“This is not my Jesus”: citizens mobilize against a right-wing Christian law firm The casino generated more than $6.9 million in revenue from slot games in February, compared to more than $6.7 million in February 2023, an increase of 2.7%. Sports betting revenue fell in February at Hollywood Casino York. Sports betting revenue reached over $400,000 during the month, down 16.7% from the over $485,000 generated in February 2023. Sports betting revenue comes from both online betting and in person. >> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. Across Pennsylvania, the Gaming Control Board reported that the combined total revenue generated by all forms of gaming, as well as fantasy contests, in February 2024 was more than $499 million, an increase 9.3% compared to revenues generated in February 2023. Gaming revenue sources regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports betting, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals. MORE:'Tomorrow Brings Another Chance': How a non-profit is helping York's underrepresented children MORE:'A rare event': How to watch the next solar eclipse safely from York County MORE:York County set to spend even more on relocating reservation center Internet gaming accounted for much of the revenue increase in February. iGaming table revenue increased by 56.7% while iGaming slot revenue increased by 35.6%. Total tax revenue collectively generated by all forms of fantasy gaming and contests exceeded $200 million as of February 2024. >> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2024/03/20/hollywood-casino-york-reports-3-revenue-increase/73039411007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos