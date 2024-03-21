Who is the 57-year-old wife of new Bond actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson? The Bullet Train star met the Fifty Shades of Gray director when she was a teenager, and her next film is an Amy Winehouse biopic.

Sam Taylor Johnson is 57 years old. Photo: @samtaylorjohnson/Instagram

But what do we know about his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, who saw the actor grow from a teenage star to the bona fide Hollywood celebrity he is today?

Here's what we know about Aaron Taylor-Johnson's much older and supportive wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is a British director

Sam Taylor-Johnson has directed films including Fifty Shades of Grey. Photo: @samtaylorjohnson/Instagram

Sam Taylor-Johnson is a well-known and highly respected film director from London, United Kingdom. She has achieved successes, including Nowhere Boy And Fifty shades of Grey and worked on music videos for Elton John and The Weeknd, according to his IMDB page.

His next film, Back to blackis an Amy Winehouse biopic examining the singer's life and legacy, scheduled for release in May.

She met Aaron Taylor-Johnson when he was a teenager

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a photo taken by their then 10-year-old daughter in 2022. Photo: @samtaylorjohnson/Instagram

The couple's love story dates back more than a decade. According to Business Insider, Sam first met his future boyfriend in 2008, when he auditioned for the role of John Lennon in his first feature film Nowhere Boy. Reports suggest that he was 18 or 19 when they met, while she was 42, and that he auditioned at her house due to his busy filming schedule. Kick ass at the time.

It was so awkward, Sam told the Sunday Times of their first meeting. In the end, I said to myself: OK, I have to come home. I opened my door to John Lennon. I immediately knew it was him.

According to Business Insider, Sam had just separated from her husband of 11 years, Jay Jopling, when they first met.

They got married in 2012

Despite criticism over their age gap, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are still going strong. Photo: @samtaylorjohnson/Instagram

According to an interview the couple gave to Harpers Bazaar in 2019, Aaron proposed to her shortly after filming wrapped. As soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me, she told the magazine. We had never gone on a date, or even kissed.

And one year minute to minute after we met, exactly one year minute to minute, I got down on one knee and asked him to marry me, Aaron added.

After welcoming two children together, Aaron, then 22, and Sam, then 45, married in Somerset, England, in the summer of 2012, according to E! News.

They have two children together

Sam Taylor-Johnson (pictured) has four children, two of whom are with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Photo: @samtaylorjohnson/Instagram

Sam and Aaron welcomed their first child, daughter Wylda Rae, in 2010, when the Kick ass the actor was only 20 years old. They had their second child, daughter Romy Hero, in January 2012, according to Business Insider.

According to American media, Sam has two daughters from his previous marriage, the oldest being seven years younger than Aaron.

Their controversial age gap

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at a Cartier party. Photo: Stéphane Feugère

Their 24-year age gap and the fact that Sam met Aaron while he was still a teenager meant that the couple faced a lot of criticism early in their relationship, with the media and internet users accusing Sam of forming the actor from a very young age. .

But Aaron remained fiercely protective of his romance with the now 57-year-old. In 2017, he said it hadn't been easy to deal with the public reaction when news of their relationship came out: the attention was intrusive, he told New York Magazine. But having to deal with that early in my career has probably brought me to a place where I can more quickly say, Oh, shit instead of wanting to rip someone's head off for asking questions I don't like.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has learned to deal with negative questions about his marriage. Photo: @aarontaylorjohnson/Instagram

In another interview in 2019, Aaron told the Telegraph: I worked in an adult environment from a young age. I had open and direct conversations with directors, producers, actors, where my opinions would be valued and important. I grew up quite quickly, I left school at 15. I had a totally different upbringing than my children, he said, adding: When I met Sam, I was already living a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries. I didn't have relationships with anyone my age. . I just feel like we're on the same page.