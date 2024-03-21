Whimsical Castle in the Hollywood Hills Features a Bell Tower







List of the day Location: Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles Price: 3 million dollars This castle-like Spanish Revival home in the Hollywood Hills overlooking the Sunset Strip features its own bell tower and elevator. Fareholm Castle, designed by Jorge Dalinger, who renovated and reinvented residences around the world, including in the Hollywood Hills, has not been on the market for a decade. Dalinger homes exude an exquisite, elegant atmosphere, and this one is no exception, said Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman's Beverly Hills office, who listed it with colleague Learka Bosnak. It has a fun, ornate look; everything from the palm trees in the courtyard to the dragons and stars on the exterior wrought iron light fixtures is whimsical. More: Mansion Global Daily: Taylor Dayne Sells Los Angeles-Area Home Bosnak added that it's a storybook house, a true delight that feels like a special place. Each floor has pleasant access to the outside. The Spanish-style dining table, whose arched-back chairs harmonize with the windows, and the pool table, which can be transformed into a dining table with bench seat, are available for an additional fee. We assume Dalinger designed the dining table, Roy said. Our clients got this and the pool table when they purchased the property. The most fun feature of the house, Bosnak added, is the tower bell. We call him every time we come here, she said. This adds a happy jingle through the canyon. More: Manhattan rents hit new high in February, even as luxury market continues to slow Roy added that the house is incredible for entertaining; we have attended some lovely parties here. Statistics Built in 1985, the 4,169-square-foot, four-level home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage. Approvals Designed for luxury living and entertaining, the white stucco residence is surrounded by a matching wall. It has an elevator, a lobby lounge with Moroccan sedari-style seating; a breakfast area; a formal dining room that connects to an outdoor kitchen featuring a grill, sink, draft beer service, and dining and conversation areas and is planted with palm trees and pink bougainvillea; two balconies; a music room; and a wine cellar with an ornate crystal chandelier and outdoor tasting area. There is also an outdoor lounge. More: Former Cyprus embassy in London sells for 25 million as palatial residence Neighborhood Notes Hollywood Hills is home to Hollywood stars, including Jerry Seinfeld and Jennifer Aniston. Fareholm Castle, Roy said, is within walking distance of the Chateau Marmont Hotel and the restaurants and shops the community is known for. Agents: Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak See the original list. Write to today's announcement.

