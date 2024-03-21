M Emmet Walsh, actor of Blade Runner, Blood Simple and Knives Out, dies aged 88 | Movies





M Emmet Walsh, the actor who appeared in more than 220 film and television roles, including Blade Runner, Knives Out and the Coen brothers' films Blood Simple and Raising Arizona, has died at the age of 88. Walsh's manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed to trade publication Variety that he died Tuesday in Vermont. Born in New York in 1935 and raised in Vermont, Walsh landed his first uncredited film role as an extra in Midnight Cowboy and his first credited film role in Alice's Restaurant, both in 1969. He played a sports writer in Paul Newman's sports comedy Slap Shot (1977), Dustin Hoffman's parole officer in Straight Time (1978), the sniper stalking Steve Martin in The Jerk (1979), and the LAPD boss who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement in Blade Runner (1982). Walsh told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that Blade Runner was the film he had been asked about the most, saying that after seeing the finished product: “We didn't know what to say or think or do! We didn't know what we had done! The only one who seemed to understand was Ridley. Mr. Emmet Walsh in Blade Runner. Photography: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy With his dry demeanor and hangdog face, he was known for his ability to take on roles both menacing and comic and sometimes both at the same time, such as Loren Visser, the double-crossing private detective in the first feature film by the Coen brothers in 1984, Blood. Simple. Famed film critic Roger Ebert praised Walsh as a sleazy poet for his performance and proposed the Stanton-Walsh rule: no film starring Harry Dean Stanton or Mr. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be completely bad. Each time you try to find something individual that works for the character. If you play a bad guy, you don't play the bad guy, Walsh told the Guardian about Blood Simple in 2017, adding: Visser doesn't consider himself particularly bad or evil. He's on the edge of what's legal, but he's having a lot of fun with it all. He also had small roles in Fletch (1985) and the horror film Critters (1986), as well as Nicolas Cage's talkative colleague in Raising Arizona (1987), John Lithgow's father in Harry and the Hendersons (1987). ) and Michael Keaton. sponsor in Clean and Sober (1988). He also appeared in Romeo + Juliet (1996), My Best Friends Wedding (1997), The Iron Giant (1999), Calvary (2014) and Knives Out (2019). “I have more fun playing 10 different people than playing the same person 10 different times,” he once told the Houston Chronicle. One time he's a garbage collector, and the next time he's the president of Princeton. Her last role was in the 2024 western Outlaw Posse alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Cedric the Entertainer. Over seven decades of television, Walsh appeared on shows such as Starsky and Hutch, Frasier, The Twilight Zone, The X-Files, Home Improvement and Adventure Time. One of his final roles was as Grandaddy Roy in The Righteous Gemstones. It's a good life to be a character actor, he once told the Orange County Register. I rubbed shoulders with fame. I've been around Redford and Hoffman, and it's scary. This quest for fame is like greyhounds chasing the mechanical rabbit. By the time he catches it, he's too tired to run and you have to shoot him.

