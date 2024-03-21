The character actor appeared in “Blood Simple”





Mr. Emmet Walsh has died at the age of 88, his manager Sandy Joseph told IndieWire. The grizzled actor appeared in Hollywood films for 55 years and was one of the “oh yeah, that guy!” » the most recognizable. industry artists. Even just saying “graying actor” you probably imagined him, even if you didn't know his name. Walsh had small roles in “Midnight Cowboy”, “Little Big Man”, “Serpico”, “What's Up, Doc?” and “The Gambler” early in his career. But it was two films from the early 1980s that made him known and truly ingrained in the consciousness of moviegoers: “Blade Runner” and “Blood Simple”. In Ridley Scott's film, he plays Captain Bryant, who sends Harrison Ford's Decker on his quest to take down murderous replicants on the run. Or rather “retire” them. It's the kind of euphemism that Walsh, in his ruffled way, might give particular edge to. Then there's “Blood Simple,” in which Walsh plays private eye Loren Visser, a private eye in the 10-gallon hat, who becomes more like a bounty hunter as the film progresses. Take a first look at him and he doesn't have much to say…in the end he's the face of relentlessness himself. Even in a comedy like “Christmas with the Kranks,” he proves particularly intimidating to Tim Allen. In a film already filled with actors like Austin Pendleton, Tom Poston and Cheech Marin, Walsh stands out. It was Walsh. Born in Ogdensburg, New York, in 1935, but raised in Vermont – his New England accent (you can't call it a pinch) coupled with so many other accents throughout his career – he studied business at Clarkson University and seemed to get into acting. by accident. His characters are often people you underestimate, then turn out to be incredibly great. Lawyers and other blue-collar professions were typically where Walsh worked. He seemed to embody “Central America” ​​in some way, even if his presence made the idea of ​​Central America more interesting. The photo that leads this article? From a movie called “Albino Alligator”. And even though the title is metaphorical in the case of this crime thriller, you'd expect Mr. Emmet Walsh to appear if you're watching a movie called “Albino Alligator.” Another thing about this photo. This is from a 28 year old movie. Yes, he's one of those actors who aged young and stayed pretty much the same age forever. It's no surprise that he's an actor who, as recently as 12 years ago, Entertainment Weekly said in a blurb was “the late Mr. Emmet Walsh.” Always do your due diligence, journalistically, you magazine editors, of course. But if there's one actor who felt like he could have died years ago, it's him. And even! His latest film, Mario Van Peebles' “Outlaw Posse,” was released just March 1. Take one look at him in this movie and tell me he looked a lot older than he did in “Albino Alligator.” There was something timeless about Walsh: he could have died a long time ago, or he could have lived forever.

